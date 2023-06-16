Her very own troop from Beverly Hills! Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott have their hands full with their five children — but they aren’t the only family members in this brood.

“With five, you definitely have to move as a family unit,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2019. “There are times [when] Liam, the oldest, is like, ‘Mom, I wish it was just me and you sometimes.’”

The “90210MG” podcast cohost — who shares sons Liam, Finn and Beau and daughters Stella and Hattie with the former Chopped Canada host — noted that it’s difficult at times to navigate their large crew.

“I’m like, ‘Do you like having brothers and sisters?’ and he’s like, ‘Sometimes,’” Spelling told Us of how she handles her kids’ desire for one-on-one time. “I know it’s hard, but I always tell them you will look back and be like, ‘Oh, my God, that was such a great experience.’”

While the Mommywood author tries to “do individual things with” her five children, she confessed she and McDermott usually end up including the whole group.

Tori, who is the only daughter of TV legend Aaron Spelling and Candy Spelling, told Us at the time that she valued her husband’s hands-on approach to raising their family. (The couple tied the knot in 2006 after meeting on the set of Lifetime’s Mind Over Murder one year prior.)

“He’s up, he’s waking the girls up, I’m waking the boys up and we’re just doing it together,” she explained. “I’m like, ‘I’m really lucky to have this.’ When I’m working, he is there. When he’s working, I’m there. We kind of just trade off, so it works.”

Although the Troop Beverly Hills actress and the Open Range actor were in sync in 2019, they made headlines two years later when they were spotted in 2021 without their wedding rings. In September of that year, McDermott claimed his wife forgot to put hers back on after washing her hands. As for his own piece of jewelry, he said that he lost it while playing golf.

The twosome added fuel to the split rumors in November 2021 when the Slasher alum was noticeably absent from the family’s holiday card. Tori, however, later clarified that her spouse was out of the country filming when they took the picture.

The following year, Dean, who also shares son Jack with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, joined his brood for their annual Christmas card snap. “It’s my favorite time of year!” the former Love at First Lie host wrote via Instagram in November 2022 alongside a photo of couple with all five of their kids and Tori’s stepson, Jack. “And this year is extra special. We’re ALL together! ❤️.”

Scroll down to get to know all of Tori and Dean’s family members: