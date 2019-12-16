



Full house! With five kids at home, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have a “hard” time making sure each member of their brood feels special.

“With five, you definitely have to move as a family unit,” the BH90210 alum, 46, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, December 13, at the Disney on Ice Holiday Skating Party celebrating the arrival of Disney on Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party. “There are times [when] Liam, the oldest, is like, ‘Mom, I wish it was just me and you sometimes.’”

The actress, who shares Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2, with the former Chopped Canada host, 53, went on to explain how she handles those difficult conversations with Liam. “I’m like, ‘Do you like having brothers and sisters?’ and he’s like, ‘Sometimes,’” Spelling told Us. “I know its hard, but I always tell them you will look back and be like, ‘Oh, my God, that was such a great experience.’”

That being said, Spelling tries “to do individual things with” her kids. Generally, though, she has to “include the [whole] family.”

In September, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum admitted to Us exclusively that she lives in “a perpetual state of mom guilt” balancing her family with her career. “It should be tattooed across my forehead,” the Spelling It Like It Is author joked. “It’s really bad.”

That’s why Spelling is so grateful for McDermott’s “hands-on” help. “This morning, I was just realizing that a lot of people don’t have this,” the Los Angeles native gushed to Us at the time. “He’s up, he’s waking the girls up, I’m waking the boys up and we’re just doing it together. I’m like, ‘I’m really lucky to have this.’ When I’m working, he is there. When he’s working, I’m there. We kind of just trade off, so it works.”

She and the “Daddy Issues” podcast host wed in 2006 in Fiji. Spelling was previously married to Charlie Shanian.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber