Tori Spelling has stayed mum on what caused her recent four-day hospitalization in Los Angeles, but in the new issue of Us Weekly, multiple sources confirm that the 50-year-old star’s stay may have been tied to the recent “mold issue” at her rental home.

“Tori is frustrated she’s still dealing with getting sick,” says one source. “She thought moving out [of the house] would be the solution, but these issues obviously linger for much longer.”

Earlier this summer, Spelling — who’s been staying in an RV with her kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 — was forced to evacuate the L.A. pad she shared with husband Dean McDermott, 56, due to extreme conditions. Prior to the move, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed that the mold infestation had taken a serious toll on her family’s health.

“Here we are again at Urgent Care. We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again,” Spelling wrote via Instagram in May. “Used to think, ‘Well that’s what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home.’ But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on. Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on.”

According to a second source, the health crisis is the last thing that Spelling needs. “Tori has been to hell and back the past few months. She’s been running on empty for such a long time. It’s just been one problem after another,” says the source, blaming living conditions, money woes and her rocky marriage to McDermott.

In June, the former Chopped Canada host shared a now-deleted Instagram post announcing that he and Spelling were ending their marriage after 17 years. At the time, an insider suspected that a “big blowout fight” the night before may have caused McDermott to write the post.

“They’ve had their ups and downs like any other couple but have continued working on their marriage through couples counseling,” the insider said. “They love each other and are not getting a divorce.”

Still, the second source insists that Spelling is in a “very tight” spot. “There’s so much up in the air, including where she’s going to live and how things are going to play out with Dean,” notes the second source. “But Tori’s a fighter and she’s vowing to pull through this and come out stronger.” But first, “she needs to get her health back on track again.”