Tori Spelling has offered an update on her family’s health after they found mold in their home.

“Does anyone know how [to] find a major great MOLD lawyer in [California] that can help our family?” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 17. “Our troubles are next-level with our MOLD problem and the house that’s been slowly killing us for 3 years.”

She continued: “My kids and [I] are so sick and can’t get well and our family needs help. Overwhelmed.”

Spelling — who shares children Liam, 16, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, with husband Dean McDermott — also requested assistance to find an “amazing” lawyer to help “guide” her through the legal drama.

The Mystery Girls alum first revealed earlier this month that her kids had recently been hospitalized after mold was found inside their Los Angeles residence.

“Here we are again at Urgent Care. We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again,” Spelling wrote via Instagram, sharing hospital photos of Hattie, Finn and Beau. “Used to think, ‘Well that’s what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home.’ But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on. Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on.”

The Stori Telling author and 56-year-old Chopped Canada host, who also shares son Jack with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, then hired a mold inspector to check out their brood’s home. The inspector found that the property had “extreme mold” damage.

“Has anyone ever been thru Mold Infections? You just keep getting sick, one infection after another. Respiratory infections. Extreme allergy-like symptoms too and, like, my poor Finn [has] skin rashes as well,” Spelling continued in her social media post. “As we sit here today in Urgent Care … watching everyone getting swabbed and first up Finn with Strep throat ✅ and high fever of 103. We now know that when the house was labeled a health hazard and not liveable that wording was FACT. We now GET IT!”

Spelling and McDermott have since planned to evacuate their residence in favor of a new property, with the True Tori alum noting via Instagram that they would move out in the “imminent future.”