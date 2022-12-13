Flu season is in full swing. Tori Spelling gave fans an update on her youngest son Beau’s health after he recently spent multiple weeks home sick.

“Poor guy was out 3 weeks sick from school,” the 49-year-old actress wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, December 11. “Finally got him well and back in school all last week and boom now sick again!”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed that Beau, 5, is dealing with high fevers, has been throwing up and is “so stuffy” after getting ill for the second time in a less than one month.

“Parents are you finding this to be true as well?” Spelling asked her followers. “That our kiddos are just getting sick again as soon as they get back to school? It’s like Groundhog Day.”

The Troop Beverly Hills actress, who shares son Beau with husband Dean McDermott, shared a photo of her youngest child wearing plaid, Christmas pajamas and a backwards hat while recovering at their house.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, also share children Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, and Finn, 10. The Slasher actor, 56, is father to son Jack, 24, from his first marriage to Mary Jo Eustace.

Amid her son’s second bout with the flu, Spelling revealed that two more of her kids had come down with something.

“At Dr now with 3 sickies I mean kiddos,” the “90210MG” podcast cohost wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, December 12.

The California native joked that the pharmacist filling their prescriptions asked, “Weren’t you just here?” to which she replied, “We moved in you didn’t hear?”

Spelling showed a separate photo of her sick squad, revealing that her two other sons, Liam and Finn, had a bug. The group all wore face coverings as they posed for a drug store selfie.

The family’s trip to the doctor’s came shortly after the McDermott crew attended a Disney on Ice show on Saturday, December 10.

“Blended is Better … our complete beautiful inside and out blended family,” the Scary Movie 2 actress wrote via Instagram alongside a carousal of photos from the outing. “And, what an amazing family tradition to all be together at.”

Spelling explained that her group has been going to Disney on Ice since her stepson Jack was seven years old. Jack’s half sibling, sister Lola, 17, who his mother Eustace, 60, adopted in 2005, was also present for the holiday event.

“It’s a family holiday tradition we love. Look at all these amazing kiddos. Ages 24 to 5,” she added. “Plus, I got to spend some quality time with some of my fave mom friends. It was a win win night.”