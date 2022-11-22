A family united. Tori Spelling included her husband, Dean McDermott, in their family’s holiday card after he was notably absent in last year’s photo.

“It’s my favorite time of year!” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 21, alongside a photo of the Simply to Impress card showing the couple with their children. “And this year is extra special. We’re ALL together! ❤️.”

The Mommywood author and her husband, 56, posed with their kids in coordinating shades of black, white and burgundy, with Spelling showing off her figure in a festive sequined jumpsuit. The photo included the duo’s five kids — Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5 — along with McDermott’s son Jack, 24, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

Last year, the former Chopped Canada host did not appear on the family’s holiday card amid rumors that he and Spelling were dealing with tension in their marriage. The BH90210 alum signed the card, “With Love, from our farm to your home! Xoxo, Tori & Family.”

After fans questioned McDermott’s absence, the Messyness cohost explained that he missed the photo shoot because he was busy working on a project out of the country. “Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada,” Spelling wrote via Instagram in November 2021 in reply to a social media user wondering where her husband was.

Months earlier, the twosome sparked split speculation when they were both spotted without their wedding rings. In September 2021, McDermott explained that Spelling had forgotten to put hers back on after washing her hands.

As for his own, the Slasher actor explained that he’d misplaced his own wedding band while playing golf. “I lost my utility ring and then somebody saw that [and said], ‘He doesn’t have his ring,’” McDermott said during an episode of the “Feminine Warrior” podcast. “So, now, everybody’s in a titter, so I’m like, ‘Forget it, I’m not going to replace it. Just let them think it.’”

One month later, however, Spelling was photographed outside an attorney’s office carrying documents that read “assets,” “support” and “custody,” leading some observers to wonder whether the couple was headed for a permanent split.

The duo have been spotted together more frequently in recent months, attending the Malibu Chili Cook-Off in September and taking their older kids to Universal Studios to celebrate Halloween in October. Earlier this month, Spelling took to Instagram to celebrate her husband’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday to a great dad of 6 @imdeanmcdermott,” the @Home With Tori host wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, November 16, alongside a throwback photo of the Canada native cradling one of their children as a newborn.