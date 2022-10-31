Family Fright! Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott Celebrate Halloween With Kids

A fright-tastic family outing! Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott celebrated Halloween together with their children during a trip to Universal Studios.

“Halloween Horror Nights ’22 … a family affair,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, October 29. “Thx @unistudios for the best night. Getting to share this experience and Halloween tradition with my older kids was so fun 🎃.”

The California native shared a photo of herself and her husband posing with Liam, 15, and Stella, 14, at the theme park alongside costumed performers. They were also joined by McDermott’s son Jack, 24, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

The BH90210 star and the Canada native, 55, also share Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5, all of whom were seemingly too young for the scary excursion.

Spelling’s Instagram carousel from the event included several videos of the family enjoying their spooky evening. In one, Hattie interacted with a fanged monster, and in another clip, her mom reacted with shock at one of the park’s frightening attractions.

The Mommywood author and McDermott, who have been married since 2006, have been fending off split rumors for more than one year. Speculation about the pair’s relationship status began in May 2021 when Spelling removed the word “wife” from her Instagram bio and didn’t publicly acknowledge her 15th wedding anniversary.

One month later, the True Tori alum revealed that she and her husband were sleeping in separate rooms. “Tori and Dean have been having major issues for over a year now,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2021. “The fact that she’s talking about sleeping in separate beds is very telling, she wouldn’t do that unless things were really not great between them.”

The duo have avoided commenting on split rumors, but earlier this year, McDermott made an appearance on his wife’s web series, @Home With Tori. In the episode, the duo watched a young Spelling in the 1989 comedy Troop Beverly Hills. “You’re so cute, babe,” the Against the Ropes actor told his spouse at one point.

Last month, the couple were spotted attending the Malibu Chili Cook-Off over Labor Day weekend. Days later, Spelling’s friend Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi told Us that her Messyness cohost was in a great place.

“She’s just not stressed and she’s thriving,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 34, explained in September. “She’s doing everything that she wants. Her house is good. Her home is good. I feel like she’s in a good place right now.”