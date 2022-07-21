One happy family? Dean McDermott made an appearance on Tori Spelling’s reality show amid speculation that the couple separated.

“You’re so cute, babe,” McDermott, 55, says in a teaser for the Thursday, July 21, episode of @Home With Tori shared exclusively with Us Weekly. The Canadian actor made the comment while he and Spelling, 49, watched her movie Troop Beverly Hills on a projector with their children. The sTORI TELLING author was 14 years old when she filmed the 1989 comedy, in which she plays a Wilderness Girls scout.

The episode focuses on the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum as she creates a summer camp in her backyard with the help of Josh Flagg, who happens to love Troop Beverly Hills.

McDermott’s seemingly cheerful participation in the reality show is a contradiction to speculation that he and his wife of 16 years have quietly separated. A source exclusively revealed to Us in June that the couple was “going through with a trial separation.”

The insider said, “Tori’s friends are worried because they never hear from her anymore. They try to reach her and hear no word back. And she hasn’t been doing social things anymore. She seems to be isolating herself. She’s been so MIA that they’re worried something’s going on – if she’s having money troubles again or is depressed. They just aren’t getting together in friends groups like they did before.”

A second source said that divorce isn’t in the cards for the duo at the moment. “They know divorce will be expensive and it’s not something they’re willing to go through right now. They both feel trapped. Having kids makes it more difficult because they don’t want their children to be unhappy, yet at the same time, Tori has been unhappy for quite a while now. They truly are still together for their kids,” the insider explained in June.

Spelling first sparked divorce rumors when she didn’t publicly acknowledge her wedding anniversary last May and removed “wife” from her Instagram bio in July 2021. That June, the bestselling author let it slip that she and McDermott sleep in separate beds during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live.

“Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed,” she said, adding that her husband spent his nights in another room. “Since he left — this is not good, you guys — but since he left, he was gone for six months filming in another country, they all stayed with me. So, I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms.”

The couple shares five children: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5. McDermott also has a 23-year-old son, Jack, from his previous marriage to Mary Jo Eustace.

Episode 7 of @Home With Tori, “Camp Beverly Hills,” airs on Vizio WatchFree+ On Demand on Thursday, July 21.

