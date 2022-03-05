Going their separate ways. After five years of marriage, Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd have called it quits.

“Bobby and I are divorcing — This might sound abrupt but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline,” the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star, 36, wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 4. “This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion.”

Flagg continued in his post: “It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves. I care deeply about Bobby and have nothing but love and respect for him. I want how we separate from each other to represent that. Thanks to all for your unwavering support.”

Several of the California native’s fellow Bravo personalities offered their support via Instagram comment, including Matt Altman, Heather Bilyeau Altman and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Boyd, 36, also issued a statement about the nature of the twosome’s relationship and what led to their split.

“The last 6 years of my life I wouldn’t change for the world,” the former model captioned his Friday Instagram upload. “6 years ago, I met and fell in love with my best friend. From the first date, we were inseparable and took off at lightning speed. Josh and I had a whirlwind of a love story that I will forever be grateful for. We have both taught each other so much and have learned so much about ourselves throughout our relationship. As the news has come out, it may seem sudden to most of you, but Josh and I have been spending the last couple of months figuring this out together.”

He added at the time: “Unfortunately, as we have learned, sometimes love isn’t enough. We have found that we want different things for our lives and our paths look very different now. I love Josh with all of my heart and will always respect and admire him. I’m forever grateful to him for showing me that true love does exist. … This may be the end of our romantic relationship, but I’ll always consider him part of my family.”

The real estate broker and Boyd tied the knot in September 2017 after one year of dating. (The pair had known one another for 10 years before their bond turned romantic.)

“When you know, you know, and when you just feel it’s right, you feel it’s right. The first date we had, real date, I knew that I wanted to marry him,” Flagg previously told Bravo’s The Daily Dish in November 2016. “My parents were engaged at three months and are married for 34-plus years, so it does happen sometimes. Some people get engaged and wait and get married three, five years later, then get divorced the next day. So with him, I knew he was the one for me. And so I wanted to get engaged.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!