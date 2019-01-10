Baby on board! Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Altman and his wife, Heather Altman, are expecting their second child.

The couple, who share daughter Alexis, 21 months, are excited for their full house. “We wanted our little girl Lexi to have a sibling and we wanted them as close in age as possible,” Josh, 39, told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 9. “So we were definitely actively trying.”

According to the real estate agent, Lexi understands what is happening. “She points to Heather’s tummy and says, ‘baby,’ and kisses her belly,” Josh told Us. “We’ve gotten a couple of videos of that, which is the cutest thing ever.”

Josh and Heather have become parenting pros while raising Alexis and know what they’ll do differently after welcoming another little one. “Not to be so crazy about everything. I’m not going to have you take off your shoes every time. You know, the rules will be a little more flexible this time,” Heather, 33, explained to Extra on Wednesday. Josh noted that the real estate agents’ world “revolves around” their daughter “and it’s going to revolve around [their second child too].”

“We kind of go with it. Our house is a mess. We are used to that,” he said. “We aren’t even going to try to clean it up anymore. Movie theaters gone, it is now a playroom.”

The duo, who tied the knot in November 2016, know that Alexis will help out and be the “best big sister” when baby No. 2 arrives. “She loves babies and she loves other kids and she’s very nurturing and sweet,” gushed Heather.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

