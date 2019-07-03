Dean McDermott Opens Up About His Gay Son: ‘He’s Just a Gorgeous Kid’





Dean McDermott doesn’t have any “Daddy Issues” with his son Jack. On his podcast, the actor praised the 20-year-old, whom he said came out as gay at age 17.

McDermott, 52, opened up about his eldest son, whom he shares with first wife Mary Jo Eustace, on the Monday, July 1, episode of “Daddy Issues” as he and his cohosts talked with guest Perez Hilton about the blogger’s recent confession that he would prefer his own son to be heterosexual.

“My son Jack is gay,” the Slasher actor told Hilton, 41, on the podcast. “And I’m behind you 100 percent. I just think, you know, you want the best for your kid. And you don’t want to wish a life of persecution and hard times and bigotry, right? I think there’s nothing wrong with that.”

McDermott, who’s married to actress Tori Spelling, said that Jack is attending college in San Francisco and aspiring to become a graphic designer. “He’s this beautiful, 6-foot-4, beautiful Adonis,” he added. “He’s just a gorgeous kid.”

Still, the True Tori alum doesn’t know everything about his son’s life. “It’s so funny,” he told Hilton. “He’s so quiet about who he’s dating. Like, he was just here, he came for four days. And we had dinner, and he’s like, ’So, yeah, I broke up with Steve.’ I’m like, ‘I didn’t even know you were going out with Steve. Like, you don’t tell me anything.’ He doesn’t tell me anything about his boyfriends. He’s like, ‘Yeah, We were going out for, like, a year.’ … I say, ‘Yeah, as a dude why don’t you tell me?’”

McDermott, who was hospitalized for pneumonia on Sunday, June 30, added that Jack is close with his famous stepmother. “[He] loves Tori,” McDermott said on the show. “They hit it off right from the jump. They met when he was 6.”

On the previous episode of the podcast, McDermott revealed that Jack once caught him and the BH90210 actress, 46, having sex. “When T and I first got together, I had Jack every other weekend,” the former Chopped Canada host said in the June 24 installment. “He couldn’t sleep one night, and we were making a lot of noise, and … I just happened to be looking that way, towards the door. I saw the doorknob turn.”

He went on: “I didn’t hear it, I saw it turn, and I was like, ‘Oh, s–t,’ and then a crack of light. I jumped off and sat on the edge of the bed. He said, ‘Dad is everything OK?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I just got a migraine.’”

McDermott and Spelling, who have been married since 2006, share five children: Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 2.

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!