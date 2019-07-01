On the mend. Dean McDermott was taken to the hospital on Sunday, June 30, after feeling severely under the weather.

“So this happened last night. I got admitted to hospital with pneumonia, possibly meningitis,” the former Chopped Canada host, 52, captioned an Instagram selfie from his hospital bed on Monday, July 1, while hooked up to tubes and monitors. “I’ve never been so sick in my life!!!!”

McDermott added, “Thumbs up and spirits up though” and the hashtags “#sickasadog #aintnothang #thistoshallpass #blipontheradar.”

The post came two days after the Toronto native shared a video of himself laying down in bed at home. “I’m so BUMMED!!! I’ve been laid out for 2 days because I threw my back out. Now I got hit with a fever of 102. I feel like a big pile o 💩!!!” he wrote on Saturday, June 29.

McDermott told his Instagram followers that he injured his back while doing an everyday task: picking up a towel to dry his face. “Epic fail!!” he wrote. “How’d I get the 102 fever?? Courtesy of [my son] Finn McDermott. Needless to say it ruined the family’s plans to fly to Vancouver today.”

The TV personality then joked that he is “going to be one ornery elderly person” someday. “I get really pissed off when I can’t do things and move the way I want. And I’m already ornery as it is!!” he added. “What’s the lamest way you’ve injured yourself?? Please share. I need a laugh. #sick #backsout #injury #fever #grumpy #crustyoldman #ornery #blah #ivethrownmybackoutandicantgetup.”

In the comments section of Monday’s post, McDermott wrote that the mysterious infection that sent him to the hospital was “possibly” the source of his back pain. Still, it was business as usual as he plugged an upcoming episode of his candid new “Daddy Issues” podcast.

The Due South alum has been married to Tori Spelling since 2006. They share Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 2. McDermott also coparents Jack, 20, with his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace.

