As questions surrounding the status of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s marriage continue, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly that her inner circle doesn’t have high hopes for their relationship.

“Tori’s friends are worried because they never hear from her anymore,” the insider tells Us. “They try to reach her and hear no word back. And she hasn’t been doing social things anymore. She seems to be isolating herself. She’s been so MIA that they’re worried something’s going on – if she’s having money troubles again or is depressed. They just aren’t getting together in friends groups like they did before.”

According to the source, the last update their friends were given was the couple are “going through with a trial separation.”

Spelling, 49, and McDermott, 55, who wed in 2006, share five kids: Liam, 15, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5.

A second source tells Us that a divorce has “been put on pause” as their relationship is a “roller-coaster.”

“They know divorce will be expensive and it’s not something they’re willing to go through right now. They both feel trapped,” the second insider says. “Having kids makes it more difficult because they don’t want their children to be unhappy, yet at the same time, Tori has been unhappy for quite a while now. They truly are still together for their kids.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210, alum sparked split rumors more than one year ago, removing “wife” from her Instagram bio and not publicly acknowledging their 15th wedding in May 2021. More recently, the twosome didn’t mark their 16th wedding anniversary online.

While the pair have clapped back at speculation about why McDermott wasn’t included in the family’s Christmas card in November 2021 — citing the former Chopped host working in Canada — Spelling has frequently been spotted without her wedding ring over the past year, admitted that the spouses sleep in separate beds and made headlines for holding documents that read “assets,” “support” and “custody” outside of a lawyers office in October 2021.

“She has been close to leaving many times, but she ends up staying for the kids’ sake,” a third source told Us at the time.

The spouses previously overcame McDermott cheating on Spelling in 2014, documenting the scandal on Lifetime’s True Tori.

For more on Spelling and McDermott, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!