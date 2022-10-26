MIA! Dean McDermott raised eyebrows when he took to social media to share a photo with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace — at the same time Tori Spelling was visiting a pumpkin patch with their children.

“Reunited??? #Ex’s&Uh-oh’s,” McDermott, 55, captioned a photo of himself and his ex, 60, via Instagram on Tuesday, October 25, just hours after Spelling, 49, posted a montage of her family outing.

In the post, Spelling can be seen with four of the five children she shares with the Tracker star — Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, and sons Finn, 10, and Beau, 5. (The couple’s eldest child, son Liam, 15, is also missing from the pictures.)

The sweet snaps also feature several shots of Beau smiling and a short clip of the little one playing on a blow-up slide. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum also shared selfies with each one of her sons and a solo snap of herself sitting in the hay with a pumpkin on her lap.

“Pumpkin … Patch vibes…,” Spelling captioned the post.

This isn’t the first time McDermott has been absent from a documented family affair. In December 2021, the Canada native did not appear in the family’s Christmas photos following months of speculation that he and the California native, who tied the knot in 2006, were calling it quits.

“It’s that time again. And it’s a winter wonderland at my house,” Spelling wrote via Instagram alongside the holiday images. “This is a card our friends and family will ❤️ opening and putting on display! #familyiseverything.”

The Scary Movie 2 star debuted the pics five months after she and McDermott were both spotted on separate occasions without their wedding bands.

In June 2020, Spelling revealed that the pair were sleeping in separate beds after her husband returned home from filming a project overseas. McDermott slammed divorce rumors in September of that same year, however, while appearing on the “Feminine Warrior” podcast.

“I lost my utility ring and then somebody saw that [and said], ‘He doesn’t have his ring,’” the Open Range actor recalled, claiming that Spelling forgot to put hers back on after washing her hands when she was seen without it. “So, now, everybody’s in a titter, so I’m like, ‘Forget it, I’m not going to replace it. Just let them think it.’”

The following month, the Spelling It Like It Is author reignited split speculation when she was seen outside an attorney’s office with documents that read “assets,” “support” and “custody,” with a source exclusively telling Us Weekly at the time that the duo are “always on the verge of divorce,” adding that Spelling “ends up staying for the kids’ sake.”

Following McDermott’s post on Tuesday, ex-wife Eustace shared a similar social media snap, with her head resting on the Due South alum’s shoulder.

McDermott and the Power Play star, who were married from 1993 to 2006 and share son Jack, 21, weren’t always amicable. In October 2019, the divorced coparents bonded at Jack’s birthday party. Later that month, Eustace made a guest appearance on McDermott’s “Daddy Issues” podcast.

“Our son Jack turned 21, so he came into town from San Francisco with some of his friends, and we went and had a lovely dinner,” McDermott recalled. “Tori and Mary Jo were communicating about the party, and then the texts started to get friendly.”

He added, “Through all this, it started this dialogue, and the dialogue got friendlier and friendlier. Cut to Friday night at the restaurant, Tori sits down, Mary Jo is to her left, I am to the right of Tori. Tori turns her back on me the whole night, turns into Mary Jo, and that is when the lovefest began.”

The former Chopped Canada host, meanwhile, explained that the pair hadn’t spoken in “over three years” before Spelling reconnected them.

“We would get into this routine. She’d text me something or I’d text her and we’d get into this back-and-forth of just being nasty to each other. And then finally I go, ‘OK I have had enough, I am blocking you,” she shared.

The Newsroom alum added that while she and Spelling had “talked before,” conversation around her son’s big day opened up a “whole new level of love” between them.

“I have to admit. The first thing she said was, ‘I’ll sit beside you,’ and she did. It was on, it was full game-on,” she gushed. “Three or four hours, we had the most amazing time. We had incredible conversations. She was patting my hair a lot. She liked to pat my hair.”