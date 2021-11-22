Riding solo? Tori Spelling unveiled her family’s holiday card — but husband Dean McDermott was noticeably missing following months of split speculation.

“It’s that time again. And it’s a winter wonderland at my house,” the 48-year-old actress wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 22, sharing her Simply to Impress Christmas card for an ad campaign.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum held a chicken while posing alongside her and McDermott’s five children: Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 9, Finn, 8, and Beau, 4. The Slasher actor, 55, didn’t appear in the photo, which Spelling signed, “With Love, from our farm to your home! Xoxo, Tori & Family.” The group’s goats and pig, however, were front and center.

Spelling thanked the printing company for “once again bringing our happy family to life on my favorite holiday card yet.” She concluded: “This is a card our friends and family will ❤️ opening and putting on display! #familyiseverything.”

Fans were quick to pick up on the fact that McDermott didn’t get a shout-out on the card, with one writing, “Where’s the hubby?” Another user commented, “So she def split from Dean! Wow!”

The BH90210 alum debuted her holiday photo five months after she and McDermott sparked breakup speculation after they were both spotted on separate occasions without their wedding bands.

Spelling turned heads in June when she revealed that the pair were sleeping in separate beds after her husband returned home from filming a project overseas.

McDermott slammed divorce rumors in September while appearing on the “Feminine Warrior” podcast, addressing the duo’s wedding ring mishap.

“I lost my utility ring and then somebody saw that [and said], ‘He doesn’t have his ring,’” the Open Range actor recalled, claiming that Spelling forgot to put hers back on after washing her hands when she was seen without it. “So, now, everybody’s in a titter, so I’m like, ‘Forget it, I’m not going to replace it. Just let them think it.’”

The following month, the sTORI Telling author reignited split speculation when she was spotted outside an attorney’s office with documents that read “assets,” “support” and “custody.”

A source exclusively told Us at the time that the duo are “always on the verge of divorce,” adding that Spelling “ends up staying for the kids’ sake.”

In October, an insider told Us that Spelling and McDermott had a serious disagreement after the Canada native “went missing” for two days following an argument. The source explained that while Spelling “wants a divorce” following the blow-up, she “feels trapped right now.”

Earlier this month, a third source told Us that “there’s no trust” between the couple as rumors of a separation continue to swirl.

The fourth insider explained that “it’s gotten really bad and those close to them feel it won’t last much longer.” The twosome, who wed in 2006, “can’t stand to be around each other,” the source added, noting there’s “a lot of tension built up.”