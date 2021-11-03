Getting rocky. Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are still struggling as rumors of an impending split continue to swirl, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“There’s no trust there,” the insider says of the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, and the former Chopped Canada host, 54. “It’s been building up over time.”

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2006, have kept quiet about their relationship status, but some of their recent actions have left some fans more convinced than ever that a split might be on the horizon.

When the Stori Telling author appeared on an episode of The Wendy Williams Show last month, she quickly shut down a question about her marriage. “What? You know I’m not going to answer that,” she told guest host Whitney Cummings.

The comedian, 39, replied with praise for Spelling’s “strong boundaries” and agreed to move on. “Awesome, so what are you going to ask me next?” replied the Messyness cohost, who wasn’t wearing her wedding ring during the taping.

Just days later, the BH90210 veteran raised eyebrows when she dressed as a dead bride for Halloween. In an Instagram Story showing off the costume, she added the caption, “Never look back.”

Last month, a source told Us that the duo had a serious disagreement after McDermott “went missing” for two days following an argument. The insider added that Spelling “wants a divorce, but she feels trapped right now.” The pair share five children — Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4 — and previously worked through a highly publicized cheating scandal.

“He thinks sometimes he is single and he can take trips to see his friends,” the first source claims of the Slasher star. “But he has a wife and kids, and she is stuck at home.”

In mid-October, the Masked Singer alum was photographed outside of an attorney’s office holding a pad of paper with the notes “assets,” “support” and “custody” written on it. “She has been close to leaving many times, but she ends up staying for the kids’ sake,” an insider told Us at the time.

For now, the first source tells Us the former True Tori star is “focusing on the kids and work and making a living,” while her husband is “not taking things as seriously.”

After Spelling spent Halloween celebrating with her children, McDermott took to Instagram to make a joke about an X-rated pumpkin decoration. “Just got a notice from the homeowners association,” he wrote on Tuesday, November 2. “I’m no longer allowed to decorate for Halloween.”

For more on Tori and McDermott’s relationship, watch the video above and look for the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.