Shut down! Tori Spelling refused to answer a question about the status of her marriage to Dean McDermott amid speculation that the pair are on the rocks.

The 48-year-old actress expertly dodged the question from Whitney Cummings, who was guest hosting the Tuesday, October 26, episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “What? You know I’m not going to answer that,” Spelling said, appearing to grow annoyed.

After gauging the True Tori alum’s response, the 39-year-old comedian pivoted the conversation. “Fair enough, fair enough,” Cummings said. “We asked, I love you, this is somebody that has strong boundaries and she’s controlling the narrative, and answers the questions [we] want to ask when she wants to answer them, and I respect that and I love that about you.”

In return, Spelling, who didn’t appear to be wearing her wedding ring, quipped, “Awesome, so what are you going to ask me next?”

The Beverly Hills, 90210, alum wed McDermott, 54, in May 2006 following her two-year marriage to Charlie Shanian. Spelling and the Chopped Canada host share five children — Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4 — and recently had a “fight” that seemed to have taken a toll on their relationship, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month.

According to the insider, Spelling “wants a divorce, but she feels trapped right now” and was left feeling “very upset” after a blow-up argument with McDermott. “[They] constantly fight and break up,” the source noted, but this time was “really serious.”

The Spelling It Like It Is author “went ballistic” after she recently discovered that McDermott could still sue for child support in the case of a split despite their previously signed prenup agreement, the insider said, adding, “Money is an issue and it’s always been an issue.”

Earlier this year, the “90210MG” podcast host raised eyebrows when she revealed that she and her husband were sleeping in different rooms. The divorce rumors were further fueled when Spelling was spotted outside of an attorney’s office on October 18, holding a notepad that read “assets,” “support” and “custody.”

This isn’t the first time the pair have faced a rough patch. In December 2013, Us broke the news that the Slasher star cheated on Spelling. The aftermath of the affair played out on their Lifetime series, True Tori, and McDermott briefly entered rehab in January 2014 for “personal issues.”

The Canadian actor later reflected on his and Spelling’s ups and downs, telling Us in October 2019, “I thought that Tori was just going to run for the hills, and I could totally understand why. But she was like, ‘I just can’t turn off the love for you. I love you. You hurt me. I’m angry, but I love you. I can’t turn that off.'”

Eight months prior, the BH90210 alum seemed hopeful that they’d weathered the worst of their problems, telling Us at the time, “We communicate now, I have a voice. He probably hears too much of it but he [is so] good at listening.”