A lucky man! Dean McDermott took to social media to praise wife Tori Spelling amid rumors the couple had been on the rocks for years.

“I mean . . . Holy Smoke Show!!! Hot wife ALERT!! #gorgeousgirl #wife #hottie,” McDermott, 56, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, November 23, alongside a selfie of Spelling, 49, donning wavy blonde locks with soft pink makeup.

The sweet shoutout comes just one day after the Canada native debuted the family’s annual holiday card for 2022. In the festive photo, the couple posed with their kids in coordinating shades of black, white and burgundy, with Spelling showing off her figure in a festive sequined jumpsuit. The photo included the duo’s five kids — Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5 — along with McDermott’s son Jack, 24, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

“I’m in Canada filming again, BUT I made the Christmas Card shoot this year!!! Thank you to @simplytoimpress for helping my beautiful family share some Holiday Cheer!! #family #love #happyholidays,” McDermott wrote via Instagram alongside the card.

While front and center this year, the former Chopped Canada host was notably absent from the previous year’s family photo amid speculation that the couple were experiencing tension in their marriage. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum signed the 2021 card, “With Love, from our farm to your home! Xoxo, Tori & Family.”

When fans questioned McDermott’s absence, the Mommyhood author explained that he was busy working on a project out of the country. “Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada,” Spelling wrote via Instagram in November 2021.

Two months prior, rumors swirled when the duo were both spotted sans wedding rings. In September 2021, McDermott revealed that Spelling had forgotten to put hers back on after taking it off to wash her hands — and he had simply missed placed his own.

“I lost my utility ring and then somebody saw that [and said], ‘He doesn’t have his ring,’” the Slasher star said during an episode of the “Feminine Warrior” podcast. “So, now, everybody’s in a titter, so I’m like, ‘Forget it, I’m not going to replace it. Just let them think it.’”

McDermott and Spelling have been making headlines about their rocky romance for years. In June 2020, Spelling revealed that the pair were sleeping in separate beds after her husband returned home from filming a project overseas.

The following month, the Spelling It Like It Is author reignited split speculation when she was seen outside an attorney’s office with documents that read “assets,” “support” and “custody,” with a source exclusively telling Us Weekly at the time that the duo are “always on the verge of divorce,” adding that Spelling “ends up staying for the kids’ sake.”

McDermott raised eyebrows once again in October when he shared a photo of himself and ex Eustace, 60, at the same time the BH90210 alum was visiting a pumpkin patch with their children.

“Reunited??? #Ex’s&Uh-oh’s,” McDermott captioned the snap via Instagram at the time, just hours after Spelling posted a montage of her family outing.

Despite the continued speculation about their relationship status, McDermott told The Sun earlier this month that things are nothing short of “amazing” between the two.

“Everything is amazing. Everything’s great. We’re having a lot of fun,” he said, jokingly adding that he was “off the market” for any female admirers. “We’re loving the cold weather and then getting ready for the craziness of Thanksgiving and Christmas.”