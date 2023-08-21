Tori Spelling seemingly checked out of the hospital after revealing she’d been undergoing treatment for an undisclosed medical issue.

Spelling, 50, was spotted leaving a Los Angeles hospital on Sunday, August 20, in a wheelchair, in photos obtained by TMZ. Spelling was dressed in black pants and a white T-shirt with a pink scrunchie on her right wrist. She appeared to have a bruise on the right side of her face.

Earlier on Sunday, Spelling revealed that she’d been admitted to the hospital but didn’t specify why. “4th day here and I’m missing my kiddos so much,” she wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a photo of an IV inserted into her hand. “Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resident and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes my way.”

An insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Spelling was FaceTiming with husband Dean McDermott and their children “on a regular basis” during her stay. “Of course it’s not the same as being with them in person,” the source added. “She missed them dearly, and although she’s feeling better, she can’t wait for a full recovery.”

Spelling and McDermott, 56, share Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6. McDermott also shares son Jack, 24, with ex Mary Jo Eustace.

Earlier this summer, Spelling and her five children were hospitalized after discovering a mold infestation in their home.

“Here we are again at Urgent Care. We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again,” Spelling wrote via Instagram in May. “Used to think, ‘Well that’s what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home.’ But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on. Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on.”

Spelling and McDermott hired a mold inspector, who subsequently told them that their property had “extreme mold” damage. The family immediately made plans to evacuate the home.

​​“Our troubles are next-level with our MOLD problem and the house that’s been slowly killing us for 3 years,” Spelling wrote via Instagram in May, adding that she and McDermott are seeking legal representation for the issue. “My kids and [I] are so sick and can’t get well and our family needs help. [I’m] overwhelmed.”

Earlier this month, Spelling and her children — sans McDermott — were spotted at an RV campground, sparking rumors that the family was living there because of the mold issue. An insider told Us, however, that the RV outing was just for fun.

“Tori is trying to have a summer vacation with her kids on a budget that works for her,” the source explained. “Tori knows she’s going to get attention with her downgraded glamour vacation, but it’s also realistically all she can afford at the moment.”

A second insider went on to say that Spelling has been dealing with “financial difficulties,” adding that she and McDermott “spend money like they’ll never run out of it.”