Tori Spelling is embracing her summer in an RV with her five kids.

“As long as we have each other 🫶🏻 …,” Spelling, 50, captioned a slideshow of Instagram pics on Thursday, August 10, showcasing her family’s life in the vehicle.

Spelling was spotted at a California campground with her and husband Dean McDermott’s five kids — Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10 and Beau, 6 — earlier this month, prompting questions about her financial status.

“Tori is trying to have a summer vacation with her kids on a budget that works for her,” a source explained exclusively to Us Weekly on August 4. “Tori knows she’s going to get attention with her downgraded vacation, but it’s also realistically all she can afford at the moment.”

A second insider added that Spelling — who has had a rocky relationship with McDermott in recent years — was simply looking to get away from L.A. for the summer, noting, “She is looking for peace of mind for her and her children. She’s doing it on a realistic budget that works for her right now.”

The family’s decision to hit the road in the RV was also made upon discovering a mold infection in their home.

Scroll below to see photos of Spelling and her family’s RV life: