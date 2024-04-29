The 2024 Stagecoach Country Music Festival was the place to be this past weekend. From Friday, April 26 through Sunday, April 28, some of the biggest stars danced to their favorite country artists in Indio, California.

The star-studded festival is hosted at Empire Polo Club in Indio the week after Coachella every year. With various VIP areas scattered around the festival, there were celebrity sightings all day, every day.

With her recent country music connections, it was no surprise that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards was spotted in the crowd. The reality star was “with a group,” however, “looked stressed” while talking on her phone, a source exclusively told Us.

“It seemed like she lost her friends and was a little frantic,” the insider added. As per usual, Stagecoach was also a Bachelor Nation hangout — especially for those did not go to Nick Viall and Natalie Joy’s wedding, which took place in Georgia this past weekend.

Keep scrolling for everything you might have missed at Stagecoach:

Tyler Cameron Is a Social Butterfly

A source told Us that Cameron met up with The Bachelor alum Maria Georgas and “gave each other a huge hug” upon seeing each other.

Cameron also continued his Bachelor Nation reunions by chatting with Peter Weber, Dylan Barbour and Jason Tartick.

Reality Stars Unite

With so many reality stars at the event, it was no surprise that there were some major crossovers. Bachelor in Paradise alum Hannah Godwin “was roaming around” with Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold.

Former Bachelor Weber was seen hanging out with Selling the OC stars Alex Hall and Polly Brindle.

A-List Sightings

Along with the Bachelor Nation stars and various influencers, there were also A-listers walking around the festival grounds. Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber “were holding hands,” the source shared.

Kendall Jenner, Emma Roberts and Shay Mitchell were “all with their girlfriends,” the insider added, noting that Jenner was “trying to be very under the radar.”

Shawn Mendes also made a rare public appearance, “roaming around” the VIP area with “a few friends” the source said.

The Couples Were All Loved Up

From new romances to married pairs, the couples were strong throughout the weekend.

Scooter Braun, for one, was spotted “kissing a brunette woman” during his time at the festival. “It definitely looked like they were a couple,” the source told Us. (Braun was previously married to Yael Cohen from 2014 to 2022.)

Tartick seemed to be packing on the PDA with new girlfriend Kat Stickler. The insider told Us they were “holding hands” and kissed in the crowd. Of course, former Bachelor Joey Graziadei and fiancée Kelsey Anderson were showing off their love as well.

Former Bachelor star Daisy Kent also appeared to be there with new man Thor Herbst. “She was smiling at him, and they were laughing together,” the source shared.

Roberts and her boyfriend, Cody John, were also seen holding hands while walking around the festival. Taylor Lautner was seen with his wife, Tay Lautner (née Dome), as they mingled in the VIP area.

Flying Solo

Other stars kept to themselves and the pals they arrived with. Pregnant Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent was seen holding her baby bump while roaming around with friends.

Elsewhere, Yung Gravy was seen in line to get to Post Malone’s set and said “can’t f–king wait.”

Olivia Jade Was Discussing Her Love Life

The YouTube star was with her sister, Bella Giannulli, and appeared to be talking about boyfriend Jacob Elordi, per the source. While telling a story, she was overheard saying, “Yeah, I told him ‘My boyfriend is like 6’7, have you seen him?’”

Kristin Cavallari and Her Montana Boyz

Cavallari kept snapping photos with boyfriend Mark Estes, the source shared.

“They looked really cute together and she looked really happy,” the insider gushed. “She kept smiling up at him and he had his arms around her.”