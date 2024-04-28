Stagecoach Festival is once again the place for the who’s who of Bachelor Nation to reconnect — even if they’re exes.

Joey Graziadei and his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson, stepped out at the Indio, California, music festival on Saturday, April 27, in matching straw cowboy hats. Kelsey, 25, wore hers with a white blouse and denim cutoffs and a pair of cross earrings. Joey, 28, opted for a Hawaiian-style shirt with a jean jacket and a blue bandana.

In between performances, Joey and Kelsey got a hydration treatment from Drip Labs at a rented villa. They were there getting IVs alongside Maria Georgas, who made it to Joey’s final four on The Bachelor season 28.

Drip Labs shared footage of the exes and Kelsey getting their IVs, which Maria, 29, reposted onto her Instagram Story.

“Hydrate me,” Maria captioned a follow-up snap.

Joey also captured footage from the moment, showing off his IV on his Story. “This feels counter-intuitive, but gotta pump the body with the good stuff,” he wrote, sharing a pic of the needle protruding from his arm as he held a cocktail.

Joey and Kelsey met and got engaged on The Bachelor, which aired its season finale in March.

“I think what I’m most excited about is the ability to be around each other so much,” Joey exclusively told Us Weekly later that month. “We finally will be able to just do small things together.”

He added at the time, “We’ll figure out how to navigate [social media criticism] day by day. It’s something that we’re trying not to focus on too much because we got so many other things that we’re excited about that we do want to focus on.”

Before Joey chose Kelsey for his final rose, he had other strong connections with the likes of Daisy Kent, Rachel Nance and Maria. The tennis instructor ultimately eliminated Maria after hometowns and Rachel following fantasy suites before Daisy left on her own during the finale.

“I think, looking back, watching it has been my closure and everything played out exactly how it should have played out,” Maria told Us at the Women’s Tell All taping. “I think our relationship ran its course and, yeah, it got to a point where I was pulling stunts, trying to leave and we were just all over the place.”

As The Bachelor aired, Maria became a fan-favorite with many calling for her to be the next Bachelorette.

“I mean, it is crazy to think that I was even considered and people want to see me in that position. I’ve never once thought about it, like, to even think I would get the chance,” she told Us. “That would be a crazy experience. I mean, I would be stupid to say no. But yeah, I mean, even being told that I should — I don’t know. I don’t know! It is a lot. But I’m very appreciative of people wanting to see me and see more of me. It’s been very nice to hear.”

It is not known if Maria was ever offered the gig, which was bestowed on Jenn Tran. Her season is currently filming.