Newly engaged The Bachelor couple Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson are gearing up to move in together now that news of their engagement has gone public — but there’s one thing Anderson is worried about when it comes to living under the same roof.

“I think I’m nervous about him leaving the toilet seat up,” Anderson, 25, exclusively revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly. Graziadei, 28, was quick to agree with his fiancé.

“I need to work on that one,” the former ABC star said. “We’ll take it one step at a time.”

Graziadei proposed to Anderson during The Bachelor season 28 finale, which aired late last month. While they experienced “happy couple weekends” like every other Bachelor Nation couple, Graziadei and Anderson are officially ready to take their romance to the next level.

“I think what I’m most excited about is the ability to be around each other so much,” Graziadei told Us. “We finally will be able to just do small things together.”

The couple’s plan is to spend time in Anderson’s native New Orleans before relocating to New York City this summer.

“I don’t know if it’s all the early 2000s rom-coms that I’ve watched, but something about [New York] is so intriguing to me,” Anderson gushed. “I don’t care if I hate it or love it; I just need to go experience it, and Joey’s fully supporting that.”

Weeks before their Bachelor finale aired, Bachelor Nation sleuths noticed Graziadei and Anderson posting social media content from the same location — seemingly spoiling their season.

“We were at a house together that weekend. We were trying to be very smart with what our backgrounds were. Yeah, it was a slip up, [but] we were shocked that people found out that it was the same background in the house,” Graziadei admitted to Us, underestimating eagle-eyed fans. “I think anyone would be — because there was not a lot of context. But yeah, those rumors were correct.”

The duo have since realized how many eyes are really on them, but aren’t worried about critics.

“I think that we know where we are at and we don’t need reassurance from people that don’t actually know us,” Anderson declared. Joey added, “We’ll figure out how to navigate that day by day. It’s something that we’re trying not to focus on too much because we got so many other things that we’re excited about that we do want to focus on.”

