Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson got their first taste of just how intense the Bachelor Nation sleuths can be while season 28 of The Bachelor was still airing.

During a joint interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 27, Joey, 28, and Kelsey, 25, admitted that they shared social media content from the same location in February, subtly spoiling the fact that Kelsey got Joey’s final rose.

“We were at a house together that weekend. We were trying to be very smart with what our backgrounds were. Yeah, it was a slip up, [but] we were shocked that people found out that it was the same background in the house,” Joey told Us. “I think anyone would be — because there was not a lot of context. But yeah, those rumors were correct.”

When Us informed Joey and Kelsey that even more eyes will be on them now that their proposal has aired, the couple made it clear that they are not worried about the naysayers.

“I think that we know where we are at and we don’t need reassurance from people that don’t actually know us,” Kelsey told Us.

Joey acknowledged that it’s all still “new,” so they will have to adjust to fans looking for clues that anything could potentially be wrong in their relationship.

“We’ll figure out how to navigate that day by day,” he said. “It’s something that we’re trying not to focus on too much because we got so many other things that we’re excited about that we do want to focus on.”

The twosome confirmed to Us that their plans are to move to New York City this summer, with Joey noting that it was Kelsey’s idea.

“I’ve always wanted to live in New York. I don’t know if it’s all the early 2000 rom-coms that I’ve watched in New York or what it is, but there’s something about it that is so intriguing to me,” she said. “I’m like, ‘I don’t care if I hate it or love it, I just need to go experience it.’And Joey’s fully supporting that and it’s close to his family [in Philadelphia].”

Joey added: “There’s a lot of pluses with it, too. I never thought I’d live in New York. I never really was a big city guy, but since I spent time there, I’ve really enjoyed it and I think it’s going to be perfect for us.”