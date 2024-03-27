Joey Graziadei can assure Bachelor Nation that his family is happy about his engagement to Kelsey Anderson.

During a joint interview with Kelsey, 25, and Joey, 28, on Wednesday, March 27, Us Weekly pointed out that his parents and siblings seemed to love both finalists Kelsey and Daisy Kent — despite some fans convinced that his sisters wanted him to pick Daisy, 25.

“Everyone is getting along just fine. I think you nailed it perfectly in the beginning where you expressed that they did love both women,” Joey told Us. “That day [was] for me to be able to introduce both [women], but for me also to express to them where I was at and who I was the strongest connection with. And my sisters are the ones that have talked to me most about that day since then, and talked about how they had little meetings after and got to talk through stuff, and they said pretty early on they’re like, ‘It’s got to be Kelsey. The way he talks about her, you can just feel it’s got to be her.’”

He added: “But both women were amazing as everyone can see, and my family is just a loving family that was really just wishing the best for both of them.”

Related: Status Check! Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong Some Bachelor Nation couples hit different. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow […]

Joey and Kelsey got engaged during the Monday, March 25, finale. While both families were in the crowd to support during After the Final Rose, Kelsey’s dad stole the show — in part because fans think he looks like gray-haired Travis Kelce.

“It’s funny. I actually see it,” Kelsey told Us. “At first I was like, ‘No,’ but yeah, it’s so funny. I saw a comparison right next to each other and I saw a younger picture of my dad and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. He seriously looks like Travis Kelce.’ We gotta get that collab going.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Most Disastrous Hometown Dates in 'Bachelor' History After weeks in the Bachelor bubble, contestants are always forced to return to reality during the now-infamous hometown dates every season. While some parents welcome the lead into their home with open arms, hoping to help their son or daughter secure the final rose, other families make it clear that they aren’t giving their blessing […]

Some fans also want Mark Anderson to officially join the franchise and appear as a contestant on The Golden Bachelorette. Kelsey told Us that her dad thinks it’s “funny” that he’s gotten so much attention from her time on the show.

“He’s just kind of uncomfortable with it because he’s not used to it, but I think he deserves all the praise,” she said. “My dad is the most wonderful human.”

For more from Joey and Kelsey, watch the video above.