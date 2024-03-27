Bachelor Nation only got a glimpse of Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent’s joint car ride to the final rose ceremony — but Us Weekly has more details of the history-making moment from The Bachelor finale.

“We were both really emotional after our conversation, so we just decided, ‘Let’s ride together there.’ And it was really special,” Kelsey, 25, told Us during a joint interview with Joey Graziadei on Wednesday, March 27.

During the Monday, March 25, finale, Daisy, also 25, went to Kelsey’s hotel room to concede because she knew Joey, 28, had stronger feelings for Kelsey. The camera then cut to the two women holding hands on their way to Joey.

“We just were really embracing each other and just telling each other how amazing each other were,” Kelsey continued. “And she just really wanted Joey and I to be happy and she was like, ‘Don’t worry about me.’ She knows how I am and I was going to be thinking about her just like how she would be in that situation as well. But she’s like, ‘Don’t think about me. I’m going to be OK. You embrace this moment.’ And I did.”

After Joey and Daisy’s emotional goodbye, he proposed to Kelsey. It was only after his proposal that he learned about his two finalists showing up together.

“I think anyone would’ve been surprised by that. I didn’t even know it was allowed!” Joey told Us on Wednesday. “So I was confused by it, but I was like, ‘You know what? I think that is special.’ And then, obviously, being able to watch it back with everyone else, it was an empowering moment. So I’m really happy that they took that into their own hands and created their own story in that moment.”

As for the finale’s other love story — Joey and Kelsey — the pair told Us that they have no plans to rush down the aisle.

“I think we both had similar timelines,” Kelsey explained, noting that a “long engagement” would be preferred. “This is such a new way to get to know each other and we still are learning so much about each other, so we just want to take it one step at a time and we don’t want any stress in that area.”

For more from Kelsey and Joey, watch the video above.