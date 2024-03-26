The plot twist ahead of Joey Graziadei‘s final rose ceremony has finally been revealed.

There’s been a lot of speculation about how Joey’s season of The Bachelor would end after ABC teased it would be “unprecedented” and feature something that has never happened before. On the Monday, March 25, finale, Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson rode to the final rose ceremony together after Daisy went to visit Kelsey to tell her about her concerns.

“Don’t be terrified. How was your week, if you don’t mind me asking you?” Daisy said to Kelsey.

“I had a really good week,” Kelsey replied before Daisy asked for more information. “I feel like meeting the family was really nice, you know. It made me feel really good. They asked me a lot of hard questions. And I gave it my all, I feel like. And then going into our date, the day portion was really quick. It was really fast. But the evening portion, I feel like, I did feel a lot of validation.”

In turn, Daisy noted that she didn’t get the same assurance.

“There was something, like, missing between me and Joey,” she replied. “I don’t know exactly what it was. And then there was, like, no form of, like, validation [or] confirmation. And so it was hard.”

The two women are shown in the car together to see Joey. After Daisy walks up to talk to Joey first, she tells him that she knows he isn’t her person and walks away. The pair are both emotional when they end things. After telling Joey that she wants to walk away alone, Daisy is seen hugging Kelsey.

Daisy started to have doubts earlier in the episode, telling a producer that she wanted to tell Joey that she “loves him and it hurts.”

“What about it hurts?” the producer asked. “That he’s not sure of me,” she replied.

During a cleansing ceremony, the duo are asked for their true desires and his answer — “My desire is for both of us to find true happiness whether that’s with each other or just in general” — makes her even more anxious.

When Daisy does end up telling Joey she is in love with him, he reiterated that the decision feels “impossible” to make.

“I feel like something is a little, like, off,” she told the cameras in a confessional. “He’s not talking about a potential future with us. And I feel like he’s being, like, measured and careful, honestly. … But if I’m being 100 percent honest, I don’t think it’s me.”

Joey previously spoke to Us about the emotional final day of his journey.

“I know that they are real emotions. I know that from what I’m told, it is something that hasn’t happened before, and I think once you get to that point and you follow the actual story line, people will understand what those tears mean,” he teased in February.

More recently, he told Us how ready he was for the season to finish airing.

“I have a level of excitement because I am ready to get back to [just] Joey again. Joey the Bachelor has been so fun, but this is a lot — it’s a lot to go through,” he said earlier this month. “It’s a lot to take in from time to time, and I’m just ready to have the answer and everything be out there, whatever happened, whatever people think, all these different theories, I’m ready for it to all be [put] to rest. And I can kind of know and have whatever it was be coming out and then we can just kind of move forward.”

The Bachelor finale continues live on ABC.