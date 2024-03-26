Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner is still pulling on viewers’ heartstrings even though his journey to find love came to an end months ago.

Eagle-eyed members of Bachelor Nation spotted Gerry, 72, in the crowd during the live Bachelor season 28 finale on Monday, March 25 — with tears in his eyes. Yes, that was Gerry who couldn’t hold back the waterworks while Joey Graziadei introduced his family to his final two women, Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson.

“Gerry getting emotional in the audience is gonna make me lose it #thebachelor,” one X user wrote, sharing a photo of their television screen. When Daisy got emotional professing her love for Joey to his family, Gerry could be seen tearing up as ABC showed the live finale crowd in a picture-in-picture box that popped up at the bottom left corner of the screen.

Bachelor Nation viewers are no strangers to Gerry’s emotional side, as they watched him find love with Theresa Nist during the first-ever Golden Bachelor which came to an end with a proposal in December 2023. The following month, Gerry’s emotions were broadcast once again when he and Theresa tied the knot in a live wedding special on January 4. Of course, tons of tears were shed on both sides as Gerry and Theresa shared their vows.

Gerry getting emotional in the audience is gonna make me lose it #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/vG90oBq1Ik — AP (@APsomaras) March 26, 2024

Joey seemed to follow in Gerry’s footsteps in terms of crying time on live TV — at least according to The Bachelor finale preview. It’s unclear just yet who Joey picks in the end, but he definitely found love (and cried about it) on the show.

“Going into hometowns, I was probably 70/30 [or] 80/20 [percent confident it would work],” Joey revealed during an appearance on the February 29 episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “I could see the relationships were getting there but we hadn’t gotten to the point of anyone expressing that they’re actually in love with me, if there’s real feelings, if they could see a future.”

At the time he teased that those bigger conversations “come later on,” which fans have seen as Joey had overnight dates with both Daisy and Kelsey. However, it seemed during the fantasy suites that his connection with Kelsey was stronger — especially when Joey admitted he had feelings for her “for a very long time.”

Related: Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now? While some roses stand the test of time, others wilt before the Neil Lane engagement ring can be resized. The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002 with Alex Michel dubbed the world’s most eligible Bachelor. More than 20 women competed for his heart and one of the most successful reality TV franchises was born. […]

“With Kelsey … you go back to the last time she really started expressing things, almost back to Montreal. We were going a lot of off feelings, but there wasn’t really words being exchanged, so I did hold it in for a while,” Joey told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “We both agree [that] when she was falling in Montreal, I was falling too. … I never said it to her because I wanted to be intentional with my words.”