Becoming the Bachelor has made Joey Graziadei’s “amazing” family closer than ever.

“They’ve been so supportive. I’m so lucky to have my family through this,” Joey told Us Weekly exclusively before the premiere of The Bachelor season 28. “I think that one of the most beautiful things about this show is [how] it’s brought my family closer together. They just have been in my corner.”

Joey made his Bachelor Nation debut during Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette season in 2023 and introduced viewers to his family — including his Uncle Joe — during the hometown dates. Charity ultimately got engaged to Dotun Olubeko, and runner-up Joey went on to be named the next Bachelor. His “amazing” family was rooting him on throughout his journey to find The One.

“We’ve had this ability to connect and talk through everything,” he continued to Us. “I’m so grateful [for] what it’s done for my family. It’s one of the many blessings that this has brought.”

During season 20 of The Bachelorette, Joey revealed that his parents split when he was young after his dad came out as gay. Joey noted that his mom and dad were “amazing coparents” to him and his two sisters, Carly and Eleanor.

When opening up to Us about his siblings, Joey revealed that they’ve compared him to Bachelor Nation alum Ben Higgins.

“I think they’re just nice to me, but I’ll take it,” Joey gushed. “I’ve met Ben. He’s an absolute stud. If I am even in the same breath as him, I’m a lucky guy.”

Keep scrolling to meet Joey’s family: