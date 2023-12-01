Bachelor Joey Graziadei is ready to find love in his role as the season 28 lead.

After making his Bachelor Nation debut while competing for Charity Lawson’s heart during season 20 of The Bachelorette, Joey became a fan favorite. During the finale, which aired in August 2023, Charity accepted a proposal from Dotun Olubeko. Despite his heartbreak, ending the season as the runner-up offered Joey the opportunity to become the Bachelor.

“[It’s] definitely surreal. It is sinking in very slowly, but I am trying my best just to stay present, enjoy it,” Joey said after he was announced as the franchise’s next leading man. “But it’s crazy. I’ll be the first person to say. I never expected this at all. [I] didn’t know this is what my life was turning into. Crazy stuff! … I put [looking for The One on] the back burner for a while, [but] I’m ready to prioritize it again.”

Joey has since spoken at length about what he’s looking for in a romantic partner, especially when it comes to his batch of women on the show.

“I am looking for my person. I know for me, especially as I’ve gotten older, there isn’t a type. It’s more about a personality and a type of person,” Joey said on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in August 2023. “I just need someone that’s willing to be open to taking on life with me. I want someone adventurous. I want someone that’s going to love every day and try to make the most of it.”

Joey noted that he doesn’t know “what that looks like” exactly, but he’s hopeful that he’ll just “know” when he finds his perfect match. “I’m just really excited for the idea that I might actually find that person,” he gushed.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Joey’s season of The Bachelor:

Who Is Joey Graziadei?

Joey made his Bachelor Nation debut on Charity’s season of The Bachelorette. He’s a Pennsylvania native who attended West Chester University and relocated to Koloa, Hawaii, after graduation. As for his profession? Joey is a tennis pro.

When Was Joey Graziadei Named ‘The Bachelor’ Lead?

The official announcement occurred in August 2023 during Charity’s Bachelorette finale.

What Can Fans Expect From Joey’s Season of ‘The Bachelor’?

“As the Bachelor, [Joey] is looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors,” a press release from ABC read after his role was confirmed. “He loves hiking, surfing and ending his days watching the sunset but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life.”

An emotional trailer for Joey’s season, which debuted during the Golden Bachelor finale in November 2023, teased lots of drama.

“I’m ready to find my wife, but I’m scared that someone that I’m really starting to express how I feel to doesn’t feel the same way,” he said in the clip. “I want to let go, I want to be fully in it and I’m trying, but I’m finding myself holding back.”

When Will Joey Graziadei ‘The Bachelor’ Season Premiere?

The Bachelor season 28 premieres on ABC Monday, January 22, at 8 p.m. ET.