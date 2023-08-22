Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson passed the rose torch to her season 20 runner-up, Joey Graziadei, who will now search for love on season 28 of The Bachelor.

“I never expected this at all. [I] didn’t know this is what my life was turning into. Crazy stuff!” Joey said during the August 2023 After the Final Rose special about being named the show’s next lead. “I put [looking for The One on] the back burner for a while [and now] I’m ready to prioritize it again.”

Joey teased his upcoming journey via social media one day later, noting that he has “grown immensely with time on the show” and knows there is “room for more growth” as he searches for his lifelong partner.

“I feel more ready than ever to find my person. I know this won’t be easy, but I can promise you that I will give it my all and try to just enjoy the hell out of it,” he added via Instagram. “All I can do is be myself through and through and hope I’ll be lucky enough to find love.”

Scroll down to learn more about the season 28 Bachelor:

Where Did Joey Graziadei Grow Up?

Joey grew up in Pennsylvania. After college he relocated to Koloa, Hawaii, where he currently resides.

Where Did Joey Graziadei Go to College?

Joey stayed local for school, attending West Chester University in Pennsylvania. He graduated in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies.

What Does Joey Graziadei Do for a Living?

After playing Division II tennis in college, Joey became a tennis pro. He is also the Ike’ Ola Ambassador for Kukuiula Development Co LLC, where he helps organize activities for guests and club members around the island.

How Many Siblings Does Joey Graziadei Have?

Joey has an older sister named Carly and a younger sister named Ellie. He gave fans a little insight into his home life during the season 20 premiere of The Bachelorette, which aired in June 2023. “Family does mean the world to me,” Joey said in his intro package. “When I was in kindergarten, my dad came out as gay. It’s made me more loving and accepting.”

What Does Joey Graziadei Think About Bachelorette Charity Lawson?

When Joey was sent home during The Bachelorette season finale, he told Charity, “I just want you to be happy, that’s all. And this is one step closer to you being happy.” During the After the Final Rose special, he reiterated how wonderful his former flame was during their romance.

“It’s something that I can’t even explain to someone else. This was your story and as I said that day, I felt lucky to be part of it, so thank you for everything,” Joey told Charity, who ended up picking Dotun Olubeko. “And you know I wish you and whatever happens next, nothing but the best.”