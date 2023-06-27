The Bachelorette is back – and Charity Lawson is breaking down the biggest moments from the season 20 premiere on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

Brayden was front and center during the Monday, June 26, premiere, receiving Charity’s first impression rose despite a warning from the lead’s brother — who was undercover as a bartender — that the contestant was bragging about kissing her.

“Me and my brother, obviously, are super close, and having him there night one was so helpful. He clearly got to see a lot that I did not,” she tells Us with a laugh. “He really did remind me in that moment — our conversation, obviously, [was] not all shown — but he did just reassure me that all the guys, or most of the guys, were truly there for me and they were really excited about me being the Bachelorette and this opportunity for them to really get to know me. So that made me feel good in the moment despite coming off of like, ‘Oh, Brayden was really vocal around the house with the guys about the kiss.’”

Charity says she tried to look at both sides of the Brayden situation. “I kind of took that as almost like a two-way street — like, ‘OK, Brayden is really excited and it could be crossing the line of like confident versus cocky,’” she says. “But also him kind of falling back on all the guys are also just like really excited to be here. I was kind of considering that factor too of, maybe, that’s why Brayden was just so vocal because he was just so excited.”

While Charity she stands by giving Brayden the rose — “That’s Brayden’s personality, just someone who’s very animated and just fun and lively” — she concludes: “He’s one to keep your eye on.”

Keep reading for more from Charity:

On the best limo entrance:

“I think [that] was Warwick! I think Warwick’s one-way ticket to his hometown. I was like, ‘This is too good.’ … He was someone that really captivated my attention.”

On the best worst entrance:

“My least favorite was Spencer. Spencer is definitely so funny, however, caught me completely off guard when he requested that I kick him in his balls. And I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s happening.’ I was like, ‘No way. Oh we’re not doing this!’”

On giving Brayden the 1st impression rose over Aaron B.:

“Aaron B. was, like, truly [his] ego was bruised, but that’s all right! If it wasn’t Brayden, I definitely had my eye on Warwick. … Obviously Aaron B. [and I] had a really great conversation as well as Xavier. Any of those it could have went to, but ultimately I decided to give the first impression rose to Brayden.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

On the best night 1 kiss:

“Brayden got the first impression rose truly also because he is a good kisser. I can say that. But I think next in line would’ve probably been Xavier. Me and Xavier’s chemistry was, like, truly undeniable.”

On the threat of taking back a rose in the trailer:

“I think when I have to get sassy, it’s entertaining to say the least, but it’s not fun. And so for me, I’m a little anxious of, you know, having those moments play out where I’m like, ‘There’s a rose in your chest but I can truly take it back.’ There’s so many moments kind of just come to form that one moment.”

For more on The Bachelorette season 20 premiere, including a tease from JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers about their upcoming cameo, listen to the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.