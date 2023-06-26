One of Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette contestants is already standing out from the rest of the pack — for better or for worse.

Brayden Bowers is one of the men hoping to win Charity’s affection on season 20 of the ABC dating series. In a sneak peek of the Monday, June 26, premiere, the 24-year-old California native begins his Bachelorette journey on a memorable note after sharing a kiss with Lawson, 27, at the Bachelor Mansion.

In the clip, Brayden kicks off their one-on-one conversation by sharing that he was “stoked” to learn that Charity was going to be The Bachelorette’s next leading lady. She returns his kind words by saying, “I acknowledge how scary of a process this can be, so I thank you for being here.”

After noting that she’s “so happy” to have him on her journey for love, the pair enjoyed a sweet kiss — though neither realized their intimate moment was witnessed by a handful of contestants. “Brayden went for a kiss,” one of them states, while another said watching the moment left him with a “s—t feeling.”

The kiss leaves Brayden feeling joyful, much to his fellow contestants’ displeasure. “I got a kiss, bro. She kissed me,” he unknowingly tells Charity’s older brother Nehemiah, who is in disguise as a Bachelor Mansion bartender.

Several of the men interpreted Brayden’s excitement for bragging. “He was feeling cocky, really putting their time out there,” one contestant says in a confessional. “[He was] definitely mouthing off.”

Their suspicions may prove to be correct as Brayden believes he has Charity’s first impression rose in the bag. “Oh my goodness. I’m just ready for that first impression rose, though,” he tells another suitor.

For one contestant, Brayden’s actions are enough to warrant his elimination. “I’m like, good job. You got a kiss, but told everyone,” he says in a confessional. “I think it’s disrespectful for the rest of the guys. You need to get the f—k out.”

While fans will have to tune in to see whether Brayden survives the first elimination, Charity exclusively told Us Weekly what she was looking for in a man headed into this season.

“I’m open to dating anyone and any type. So I think they took that quite literally and I’m so grateful for that,” the Georgia native explained. “But also I did make the conscious effort to emphasize too, ‘I definitely want a diverse cast.’ We have seen in the past that it’s kind of just the standard type of men — or girls as well. But definitely wanted to add that diversity piece and also the inclusivity piece of it all. You’ll see that with a lot of the guys and they’re all great.”

Charity — who previously appeared on Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor — also revealed that she fell in love with more than one of her contestants. “It definitely is possible considering circumstances and how much time we have to really just, like, truly focus on these connections, it is definitely possible [and] something I actually did not think was gonna ever happen,” she shared.

Scroll down to get to know the Bachelorette season 20 contestant:

The Bachelorette season 20 premieres on ABC Monday, June 26, at 9 p.m. ET.

1. Where Is Brayden Bowers From?

Brayden is from San Diego, California. He also called Santa Barbara, California, a “home away from home” in a May 2022 Instagram post.

2. What Is Brayden Bowers’ Job?

According to his official Bachelorette cast bio, Brayden currently works as a travel nurse. Earlier this year, he completed his service in the U.S. Army and commemorated the occasion via Instagram. “07 May 2023: Marks the official end of a big chapter in my life,” he captured a slideshow of pics and videos from his time in the military. “I consider myself privileged to of been apart [sic] of something so much bigger than myself, and I’m so grateful for all the opportunities it has afforded me.”

3. Does Brayden Bowers Have Any Pets?

Brayden is a loving pet parent to his dog, River, and often posts snaps of himself and his “son” via Instagram.

4. What Does Brayden Bowers Do for Fun?

The Bachelorette contestant spends his free time traveling, working out, fishing and hanging out with his dog and friends. According to his cast bio, Brayden also enjoys “a good cigar lounge” and “is not into meditation.”

5. What Is Brayden Bowers Looking for In a Partner?

“When Brayden loves, he loves hard and he is ready to put it all on the line to find his perfect match,” reads his Bachelorette cast bio. “Brayden is hoping his future wife is honest, adventurous and, most importantly, will love his dog, River, as much as he does! Could Charity be the perfect match Brayden (and River) have been looking for?!”