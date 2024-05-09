Tom Brady is hoping his coparenting relationship with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen will remain positive despite the after-effects of his Netflix roast.

“Tom wants to have a good relationship with Gisele,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that the NFL star, 46, doesn’t want things to be “awkward” between the former couple. “He wants them to have closure and be in a good place.”

Brady, 46, and Bündchen, 43, share son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11. During The Roast of Tom Brady, which aired live on Netflix Sunday, May 5, comedians including Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross and Nikki Glaser teased the five-time Super Bowl Champ star about the pair’s 2022 divorce. (Brady also shares 16-year-old son Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.)

Many of the the jabs were directed toward Bündchen’s romance with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, whom she’s been dating since March. Ross, 58, called Brady a man “with so many rings he could melt them down and forge a sword to go on a quest to get Gisele back from that jiu-jitsu teacher,” while Glaser, 39, joked that it must be hard knowing “your ex-wife’s new boyfriend can beat your ass while eating hers.”

Related: The Most Savage Gisele — and Jiu-Jitsu BF — Jokes at Tom Brady Roast Whether she tuned in or not, Gisele Bündchen won’t be able to escape The Roast of Tom Brady. Tom Brady‘s ex-wife was a main topic throughout the two-and-half-hour live Netflix special on Sunday, May 5, with host Kevin Hart kicking off the roast with jokes about Bündchen and her new boyfriend, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. […]

Hart, 44, seemingly made quips about Bündchen meeting Valente while she was still married to Brady. “Jesus Christ, Tom. One of the smartest quarterbacks who ever played the game. How did you not see this coming? Eight f–king karate classes a day,” she joked. “Eight karate classes a day and she’s still a white belt. F–k Tom. The only bruises she had were on her ass. Everybody should have known it.”

Brady, for his part, stayed away from anything mentioning Bündchen’s current romance but did manage to get a dig in about their failed marriage at the end of the roast. “There have been a lot of jokes tonight, but I miss the love of my life … football,” he told the crowd.

Following the live event, a second source told Us that Bündchen was “aware” of what comes “with the territory of a roast” but was “definitely offended and upset about the comments made” from both the comedians and her ex. The insider added that her relationship with Valente, in particular, “should have been off-limits.”

Brady has since reached out to “apologize” to Bündchen, with a third source noting that “neither Tom nor any of the participants knew what was going to be said about them.” And although all roasts “target public parts of your life,” the source said that the pair’s “kids were always off limits” and everything was meant to be “all in good fun.”

The roast certainly comes at an unfavorable time for Bündchen, who has had to shut down rumors of infidelity around her romance with Valente.

Related: Gronk — and Aaron Hernandez – Take Nearly as Many Digs as Brady at Roast After the quarterback himself, former New England Patriots tight ends were in the hot seat at Netflix’s The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady. Tom Brady‘s BFF and former teammate Rob Gronkowski was present at the live event on Sunday, May 5, and was an easy target for the comedians and celebrity guests. “ACL […]

“That is a lie,” Bündchen told The New York Times in March allegations she cheats on Brady. “This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful. They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course, for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.”

Bündchen wasn’t the only ex of Brady’s bothered by Sunday’s roast. Moynahan also seemingly had an issue with certain comments, taking to Instagram on Monday, May 5, to share a quote that read, “Loyal people take s–t more personal because they never would’ve did that s–t to you.”

“So true,” she captioned the post.