Gisele Bündchen is reportedly not happy with the way her marriage to Tom Brady was discussed during the former athlete’s Netflix roast.

According to a People source, the supermodel, 43, is “deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening’s roast show.”

The insider claimed that Bündchen is particularly worried about the way her kids might interpret the jokes that aired during the Sunday, May 5, live special. “As always, [Gisele’s] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted,” the source told People.

Bündchen shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with Brady, 46. She is also the stepmother of Jack, 16, whom Brady shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Brady’s marriage to Bündchen and his relationship with Moynahan, 53, were major topics at the roast. Bündchen and Brady divorced in late 2022 after 13 years of marriage, while Brady and Moynahan split in 2006 after two years of dating. After Brady had moved on with Bündchen, Moynahan learned she was pregnant with their son, John, whom they call Jack.

During the roast, Kevin Hart joked that Bündchen gave Brady an “ultimatum” about retiring from football. “She said you have to retire or you’re done. But when you have a chance to go 8-9 you gotta do it,” Hart, 44, said before quipping that Brady “f–ked” coach Bill Belichick by leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “You f–ked him good. You did, Tom, you f–ked your coach, but let me tell you something people … that’s what you’ve got to do to maintain your happiness. You sometimes got to f–k your coach. You know who else f–ked their coach? Gisele. She f–ked that karate man.”

Bündchen has been dating jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente since last year. The pair met while she was still married to Brady, but she has vehemently denied that their romance began before the end of the marriage.

“That is a lie,” she told The New York Times in March. “This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful. They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.”

A source told Us Weekly that the twosome, who went public earlier this year, began dating in the summer of 2023.

Nikki Glaser also referenced Bündchen in her set, saying, “You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back.” Glaser, 39, went on to make an NSFW joke about how hard it must be knowing “your ex-wife’s new boyfriend can beat your ass while eating hers.”

In an interview after the roast, Glaser noted that she and the other comedians decided that Brady’s children would be “off the table” as joke topics. “We all collectively just decided not to involve his kids too much in anything because they didn’t ask for that,” she told Howard Stern.

People’s source noted that Bündchen was particularly upset by the jokes because she has been “tirelessly dedicated” to aid work in her home state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, which was recently hit with catastrophic flooding.

“She was concerned about family affected by the devastating floods, so to hear her life being joked about was very disappointing,” the insider said.

Moynahan was seemingly also displeased by the roast, sharing a pointed quote via Instagram on Monday, May 6. “Loyal people take s–t more personal because they never would’ve did that s–t to you,” the quote read.

In her caption on the post, Moynahan wrote, “So true.”

The Roast of Tom Brady is now streaming on Netflix.