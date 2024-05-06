Comedian Nikki Glaser isn’t one to hold back with her humor, but she did have boundaries when picking jokes for Tom Brady‘s Netflix roast.

Glaser, 39, revealed what restrictions she gave herself for Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady, telling Howard Stern on Monday, May 6, “We all collectively just decided not to involve his kids too much in anything because they didn’t ask for that.”

The creative decision led to all participants leaving “any kind of reference” to Brady’s kids “off the table.” (The former NFL star, 46, shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. Brady also shares son Jack, 16, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.)

“I couldn’t say, ‘Tom, hopefully we make out the after party. You can pretend I’m your son,'” Glaser quipped. “Like the reference to him kissing his son. Which, my dad kissed me on the lips as a kid and throughout my adulthood so I really related to that and never judged in any way. Other than, I thought it was a cute moment that we all took too seriously.”

Glaser, who was referring to Brady previously defending how he showed affection to his child, continued: “But yeah, there was things like that. We all just agreed, ‘Let’s not throw the kids under the bus.’ Even though I just did it here.”

According to Glaser, there were other jokes that were included because there wasn’t enough time.

“Or it was just not as strong as others or it hit something that someone else was maybe touching. Or that you’ll see some of them are just soft,” she added before mentioning one of her quips that never aired. “‘Thank you all for being here tonight and taking some time away from cheating on your wives. Hey, it’s not their fault. It’s their wives’ fault for aging naturally.'”

Glaser also chose to stay away from CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) humor despite already having the jokes ready to go.

“‘First, I’d like to say that the proceeds from tonight’s show are going toward CTE research. And the NFL’s coordinated effort to cover it up. People don’t know but it costs millions to murder those doctors who know the truth,'” Glaser recalled her initial quip. “Then [there was] some kind of commentary about CTE and how these guys are really f—king damaging their bodies all for the sake of men hugging each other and a Buffalo Wild Wings. Like, I hope it was worth it fellas.”

Despite some of the limitations, fans were still entertained when a wide variety of celeb roasters including Ben Affleck, Peyton Manning, Bill Belichick, Rob Gronkowski and Kim Kardashian poked fun at Brady. Comedians such as Kevin Hart — who also hosted the live special — still found ways to address Brady’s personal life.

“Gisele gave you an ultimatum. She said you have to retire or you’re done. But when you have a chance to go 8-9 you gotta do it,” Hart said before joking that Brady “f–ked” coach Belichick, 72, when he left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“You f–ked him good. You did, Tom, you f–ked your coach, but let me tell you something people … that’s what you’ve got to do to maintain your happiness. You sometimes got to f–k your coach. You know who else f–ked their coach? Gisele. She f–ked that karate man,” Hart said about Bündchen’s romance with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

Hart added: “I mean Jesus Christ, Tom. One of the smartest quarterbacks ever played a game. How did you not see this coming? Eight f–king karate classes a day. … Eight karate classes a day and she’s still a white belt. F–k Tom. The only bruises she had were on her ass. everybody should have known it.”

The Roast of Tom Brady is now streaming on Netflix.