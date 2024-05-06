Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, slammed the jokes made about the late NFL star during The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady Netflix special.

“It’s sad that I’m trying to raise my children in such a cruel world,” Jenkins, 34, told TMZ in an interview published on Monday, May 6.

The New England Patriots tight end, who shared daughter Avielle, 11, with Jenkins, died by suicide in 2017 at the age of 27. He was serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd at the time.

The roast, which can be viewed from May 2 to May 12, was a breeding ground for Hernandez jabs during the May 5 broadcast.

Former Patriots star Julian Edelman teased teammate Rob Gronkowski. “Everyone always asks me how big Gronk’s dick is,” he told the audience. “Now don’t get me wrong, it gets the job done. But there was this other Patriots tight end. Now he was hung.”

Comedian Nikki Glaser quipped during the show, “Give it up for zero-time Super Bowl champion Randy Moss. Why don’t you have a ring? What the hell, man, you’re one of the best ever. Drew Bledsoe has a ring. Aaron Hernandez had a ring … around his neck.”

When it came time for Brady, 46, to take the stage, he said “the bar for a Patriots tight end was pretty low back then,” adding, “Block. Catch. Don’t murder.”

Hernandez was arrested for Lloyd’s murder in 2013. During his trial, he faced charges for the killing of two other men before being found not guilty. Following his 2017 acquittal, authorities discovered Hernandez dead in his jail cell after hanging himself with bedsheets.

Medical professionals discovered later that Hernandez had developed advanced CTE, a progressive brain condition associated with concussions and other head injuries commonly observed in the NFL. A Netflix documentary about the athlete, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, was later released in 2020.

On the anniversary of his death on April 19, Jenkins took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about her late fiancé.

“It takes as long as it takes, I will always wake up everyday only to remember you are not here and have to feel that ache all over again,” she captioned alongside an old selfie of the pair. “You are truly loved & missed.”

In 2023, Jenkins wrote via Instagram that “everyone is quick to tell you how strong you are and how tough you must be,” adding, “But actually, no one has a choice to survive grief do they it’s not optional. You just have to cry in the shower, sob in your pillow and pray you will make it.”

She continued: “Today we think of you always and forever. … If tears could build a stairway, and memories a lane, I’d walk right up to Heaven and bring you home again. Loving you always.”