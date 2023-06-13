From one Bachelorette to another. JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers spent quality time with Charity Lawson and several of her suitors when they were tapped for a “super fun” cameo on season 20 of The Bachelorette.

“[It was our] first time meeting her. I think she’s so wonderful,” JoJo, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the Wednesday, June 14, premiere of USA Network’s The Big D. “[She’s] so cute, so beautiful, so smart. [And] the group of guys that we got to meet — there’s a few [where] I think she’s gonna have a little bit of a hard time. I’ll tell you that.”

The Bachelorette season 12 couple were spotted with Charity, 27, in late March.

“I kept going, ‘This is really good,’” Jordan, 34, told Us. “The group of guys — I was vibing with them. We’re done filming [and] I’m kind of chatting like, ‘I like these guys.’”

JoJo joked that her husband formed at least one bromance, adding, “I think that she has a really good group. From what I know, her top couple guys, I think she was really torn between, but there was a lot left to go. So I’m curious to see how that plays out.”

While Charity’s journey kicks off on ABC Monday, June 26, reality TV fans can get their fix sooner via The Big D, which follows six former sets of spouses — who have been divorced for various lengths of time — pursuing dating the other divorcees in a villa in Costa Rica.

“We come from the reality TV world. We fell in love on reality TV — we know it works,” the former quarterback told Us. “In today’s day and age, on every platform, you can get whatever kind of dating show you wanna find, [but] this is a niche that I don’t think has been touched. And I think it’s important because there’s such a negative stereotype or stigma that comes with divorce. It feels like you failed. We haven’t been there, but we’ve been around couples on the show [and] off the show [that have]. … We wanna paint the picture that it’s the start of something new. And you can find love after divorce. You can find healthy relationships with your ex, move on and turn the page and go into that next chapter of your life with hope that you can fall in love.”

JoJo and Jordan wed in May 2022, six years after they got engaged on screen.

“I got to sit there and watch 25 other guys date and try to make some moves on my future wife. I knew [JoJo] was my future wife. She, maybe, didn’t know at the time yet, but we got there. So I think my perspective for some of these guys and some of these divorcees in the house was you have to focus on yourself as much as you’re gonna focus on your relationship and with who you want to be with,” Jordan continued. “And that was a big part I had to do on The Bachelorette — I had to go, ‘You know what? I believe in the connection we have and I’m gonna not let the outside noise affect me. Because if I do, it’s gonna change who I am. It’s gonna change how I react. It’s gonna change my time that I spend with her.’”

JoJo added that the spouses went through their own growth while shooting the new show.

“The Big D is different because we’re watching a lot of past relationships. There’s a lot of relationship talk and so there were definitely moments we were like, ‘This is really kind of interesting.’ Things that we hadn’t thought about or how it could affect our relationship,” she said. “We started talking about it [through] little mini therapy sessions with [the show’s relationship expert] Dr. Jada Jackson. I feel like we grew a lot through this show as well.”

The Big D premieres on USA Network Wednesday, June 14, at 10 p.m. ET.

For more from JoJo and Jordan, watch the video above!