Her turn! After Zach Shallcross sent Charity Lawson home on The Bachelor, she has her own chance to find The One on The Bachelorette season 20.

“I definitely am looking for someone who is a compassionate person, so someone who is extremely kind and treats others well,” the child and family therapist said of becoming the Bachelorette during a March 2023 appearance on Good Morning America. “I think, for me, that’s something that I value and I have in myself, so I also want that in my partner. But also, I love to laugh and have a good time, so a sense of humor, I think that’s huge. So, anyone who can come up with a good joke or two is a winner.”

Bachelor Nation first met Charity on Zach’s season of The Bachelor, which concludes at the end of March. After making it to hometowns week, the Texas resident sent Charity home in favor of his connections with Gabi Elnicki, Ariel Frenkel and Kaity Biggar. (Ariel was later eliminated after Zach’s fantasy suites week.)

“It was the toughest decision to date by far,” Zach exclusively told Us Weekly at the Women Tell All taping about saying goodbye to Charity. “It was such a strong relationship and her family was so funny and welcoming and loving, and when I had to wake up on the morning at the ceremony, I had to make a very difficult decision because the other three women too were all awesome and unique and their families were great in their own way.”

At the end of the Bachelor season 27 special, host Jesse Palmer announced that the Auburn University grad would lead her own season.

“In a couple of months, there’s a very good chance that you’re going to be engaged to the love of your life,” the former football player told the Bachelor season 27 alum during the episode. “Your life really is going to change. It’s never going to be the same. It could not happen to a more deserving person.”

Charity replied: “I’ve waited forever to find the love of my life. It blows my mind that I could meet my person and be engaged and literally have my happily ever after. … I can’t wait to show little girls that look like me that being in a position like this is possible. I know that I’ll be making a lot of people proud.”

The Georgia native is the fourth Black Bachelorette, following Rachel Lindsay, Tayshia Adams and Michelle Young’s respective tenures. Matt James, for his part, has been the franchise’s sole Black Bachelor.

“I’m still processing that I’m your newest BACHELORETTE!!! To have this opportunity to find love again is something I am so grateful for, and don’t take lightly,” Charity wrote via Instagram later in March. “As much as this is my journey, I am acknowledging that this is far bigger than myself. I cannot wait to continue to share my story with you all!”

