Zach Shallcross is down to his top two — but will Kaity Biggar or Gabi Elnicki take home the final rose?

Bachelor Nation watched the 26-year-old sales exec eliminate Ariel Frenkel during the Monday, March 20, episode after he had sex with Gabi, 25 — and told her he was “falling in love” with her.

“It, like, started a little slow and then, I don’t know the exact certain point where it just kind of clicked, where it was starting to progress,” Zach exclusively told Us Weekly at the Women Tell All taping last month about his connection with Gabi. “But then once London came around and we had that one-on-one date, that was a big deal for our relationship. That I think really was the thing that, like, really put us on the radar.”

While Kaity, 28, was visibly upset when she learned that Zach slept with Gabi (after revealing he initially planned not to have sex with anyone), she still accepted the overnight date. It’s unclear whether Kaity and Zach were intimate too, but she accepted his rose at the ceremony.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“[Kaity is] an absolute sweetheart,” he gushed to Us. “She is someone [who] from the very beginning had my attention and is someone that shows and exudes kindness and compassion with, like, everyone. She just kind of, like, brightens up a room. And so when she also went to come to be there for me when I was sick alone in my room for days on end, I was like, ‘Wow, she cares, and she really wants to see me and talk to me.’ And even though it’s through a door — you’d think it’d be awkward, [but] it wasn’t — it was really special, and it helped me get through that week.”

Zach has yet to speak out after Monday’s episode aired, but he noted to Us last month that fantasy suites didn’t go as planned.

“A lot of things do change and going into that week, I thought I could basically set up, like, a guideline for myself and a guideline for others to try to make it less messy and it bit us in the ass,” he said.

While he concluded that he’s “very, very” happy, fans will have to wait until the finale of The Bachelor airs on ABC Monday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET to find out whether he’s engaged to Gabi or Kaity.

Scroll through for more from the cast of season 27 on the finalists: