Bachelor Nation — including Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland — are having a field day with how Zach Shallcross handled fantasy suites.

“OK we’re watching this Bachelor episode and Zach is going around telling everybody that, you know, he’s not going to have sex with anybody during sex week,” the 38-year-old Bachelor in Paradise bartender said via Instagram Stories as the Monday, March 20, episode of the ABC series aired. “And I figured out why it’s weird. It’s weird because it’s something that he doesn’t need to do on camera.”

Wells continued: “There’s the moment when they close the door and the cameras go away and he can be like, ‘Hey, listen, I just don’t want to have sex with anybody cuz I don’t want to make things awkward.’ No, it’s awkward because you’re telling everybody on camera!”

Zach, 26, informed Jesse Palmer that he had no intentions of sleeping with his finalists — Ariel Frenkel, Gabi Elnicki and Kaity Biggar — during “sex week” at the top of Monday’s episode.

In another post, the Bachelorette alum shared audio of the Modern Family star, whom he married in August 2022, asking, “He tells you that he doesn’t want to have sex with you … how do you think she’s going to react to that?”

While he wasn’t intimate with Ariel (whose overnight date was first), Zach confessed to the host that he had sex with Gabi, 25, after the second date.

“We both agreed and wanted to have sex together,” the sales exec told the former football player. “It was very special, it was important and it was what we both wanted and needed for the relationship. I feel terrible because, obviously, I’ve gone against my word and I have fears with how Kaity would feel, how would Ariel feel. … I have a guilt about the whole week now.”

Wells was shocked by the move: “Now he’s telling Jesse they had sex. Bro, kiss and tell much?? You don’t have to tell anybody! What’s going on here?”

He subsequently took the conversation to Twitter, writing, “The advice I would have given Zach at the bar: Do 👏 Not Kiss 👏 And 👏 Tell. Especially when millions of people are watching. #TheBachelor.”

Former BiP contestant Blake Horstmann, meanwhile, disagreed. “Come on now … you didn’t have this energy in Paradise lol,” he tweeted in response.

Zach, for his part, has yet to comment on the backlash. He did, however, previously tease how the episode changed his journey.

“A lot of things do change and going into that week, I thought I could basically set up, like, a guideline for myself and a guideline for others to try to make it less messy and it bit us in the ass,” Zach admitted to Us at the Women Tell All taping in February. He added that despite the hiccups, he’s “very, very” happy about the ending.

The finale of The Bachelor airs on ABC Monday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET.