No sex in the fantasy suite? Zach Shallcross decided not to sleep with his finalists Gabi Elnicki, Ariel Frenkel and Kaity Biggar — but does the season 27 lead stick to the plan?

“From what I can say is — a lot of things do change and going into that week, I thought I could basically set up, like, a guideline for myself and a guideline for others to try to make it less messy and it bit us in the ass,” the 26-year-old Bachelor exclusively told Us Weekly at the Women Tell All taping.

Host Jesse Palmer was surprised by Zach’s decision — and teased it might not be realistic if he wants to find The One.

“Zach puts some parameters around fantasy suites that he thinks is going to help him make his decision at the end of the day,” he said. “So Zach decides that he is not going to sleep with any of the three women, that he’s going focus on other means and ways of progressing his relationships, but things don’t exactly go that way.”

The former NFL quarterback noted that “sometimes you can’t put boundaries” on the relationships because leads “have to let these relationships progress however they unfold.”

“When Zach told me he wasn’t going have sex with any of the women, I was sort of like, ‘You’re going be able to do this? You’re gonna be tempted, you know, the fantasy suites are there for a reason.’ And sexual compatibility is a really big thing, especially if you’re gonna be getting down on a knee and asking someone to marry you,” Jesse explained. “Also, what if the women want to have sex with you? You’re kind of taking it off the table. That was probably the most shocking [moment] because in all honesty, part of me kind of knew how it was going to end.”

He added: “Zach, we know is extremely thoughtful. He has a very heavy conscience. So he’s going to have to navigate a lot in these final few weeks, and he hopefully won’t ruin it for himself.”

The sales rep told Us that he’s “happy” at the moment — and the season 5 Bachelor echoed his statement.

“He tells me that he’s extremely happy,” Jesse concluded. “I think Bachelor Nation is going to be absolutely thrilled at the outcome. I don’t want to speak on behalf of Zach. It was a very difficult journey to get to this point. Everybody up to this point has seen that, but the hardest part is yet to come in Thailand,” he teased. “And it’s all going to end up the way it’s supposed to. Zach tells me that he wouldn’t change anything about it, and he’s thrilled. So if he’s happy, I’m happy.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, with the Women Tell All special airing on Tuesday, March 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Hannah Kahn