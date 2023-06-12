After celebrating their first anniversary, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are looking back on their wedding — and opening up about plans to start a family — with Us.

“We’ve had so much fun,” the former Bachelorette, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the Wednesday, June 14, premiere of USA Network’s The Big D. “Although the two years of [wedding] delays could have been a very stressful situation, we kind of just rolled with the punches.”

Fletcher and Rodgers, 34, who got engaged in 2016, exchanged vows at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, in May 2022 — two years after their OG ceremony was planned and postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“[Now], the kid conversation is definitely at the forefront of a lot of our talks,” she continued. “In this next year, we’re really gonna start figuring out what that future as a family looks like, so that’ll be exciting.”

The couple went on to reflect on their “amazing” nuptials.

“We took the engagement very seriously — we didn’t just jump into getting married, we dated each other,” Rodgers explained to Us. “We fought through a tough first year. We planned a wedding and then had to delay it twice. So the gratification of finally doing it with everybody there — it was worth waiting through the two years of the pandemic to do it that way.”

Fletcher, who called their big day “so fun,” added that it was the “best night of my life” as she experienced “zero stress.”

“I’ve never seen JoJo take tequila shots and she was the life of the party,” the former quarterback told Us. “In California, they have a rule that you have to cut off amplified noise at 10 or 11 — so that’s kinda when the party winds down. And JoJo grabbed the mic outta nowhere on the dance tour and she’s like, ‘We’re not leaving!’ It was like, The Wolf of Wall Street — ‘We’re not leaving! The show goes on.’ That’s my wife!”

The twosome’s second year of marriage will also mark a return to reality TV as hosts of The Big D — a series that follows six former couples — who have been divorced for various lengths of time — pursuing dating the other divorcees in a villa in Costa Rica.

“There’s one couple that had been together for 16 years — a huge portion of their life — high school sweethearts [and] were married. They come into it and one individual is ready to get back together [and] one individual is ready to move on and cut ties,” Rodgers teased to Us. “And once they get into the house, things start to switch for that couple. I think that’s what’s interesting — how you felt about your ex or how you felt about your relationship coming in, doesn’t always end up [being] what happens once you get into it. So that was interesting to see someone that is like, ‘I’m never getting back with my ex.’ They get in there and go, ‘Wait, maybe, it wasn’t as bad as I thought it was.’”

The Big D premieres on USA Network Wednesday, June 14, at 10 p.m. ET.

For more from Fletcher and Rodgers, watch the video above!