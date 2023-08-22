Charity Lawson has officially accepted a Neil Lane diamond! The season 20 Bachelorette got engaged to Dotun Olubeko on the Monday, August 21, finale of the ABC series.

“You have made me feel alive. You’ve made me believe in love again. You’ve made me feel so valued and so seen,” Charity, 27, said before giving Dotun, 30, her final rose. “And so, Dotun, when I stand here in this moment, I want a forever future with you. I see you as my husband. I see you as my future. I see it so clearly. I don’t have any doubts. I don’t question it.”

Doton then got down on one knee.

“Charity, you’ve inspired me,” Dotun said. “You’ve shown me that a good thing can really just be a good thing. The love that we have is perfect. And so, Miss Charity Lawson, would you do me the honor of turning this fairy tale into a reality? … Will you marry me?”

Earlier in the episode, Charity said goodbye to Aaron Bryant — who returned for a second shot after not getting a rose during hometowns — and Joey Graziadei.

“As crazy as it sounds, I’ve found love that’s deeper with someone else,” Charity told Joey just before he popped the question. “And it won’t make sense in this moment, and — it’s hard to get these words out. Because the truth is, Joey, that I am in love with you. … I’m truly broken and I know this is hard for you.”

Before the season started airing, Charity teased to Us Weekly that she fell in love with more than one of her suitors.

“I advise everyone — if you don’t believe it, test it out for yourself. I don’t know when you have the opportunity to be the Bachelorette or Bachelor, but try it in the real world [and] you’ll find out,” she said on Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in June. “It definitely is possible considering circumstances and how much time we have to really just, like, truly focus on these connections, it is definitely possible [and] something I actually did not think was gonna ever happen.”

While nearly every season of The Bachelorette has ended in a proposal (with the exception of season 2), only four of the couples are still going strong. OG Bachelorette Trista Sutter (née Rehn) married Ryan Sutter in 2003, season 9 Bachelorette Desiree Hartsock married Chris Siegfried in 2015, season 12 Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher married Jordan Rodgers in 2022 and season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay married Bryan Abasolo in 2019.