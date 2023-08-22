Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko are still going strong after getting engaged on the season 20 finale of The Bachelorette.

The couple made their first public appearance on After the Final Rose on Monday, August 21.

“There’s no words and I’ve told this to her — love is not enough of a word to describe how I feel about her. She’s everything to me. She [has] only become more of everything since filming ended,” Dotun gushed. “I’ve never been more certain about anything in my life. I want to keep rocking and keep moving.”

Charity accepted a proposal from Dotun during Monday’s episode after sending Aaron Bryant and Joey Graziadei home. At AFR, Dotun admitted that he went into proposal day with “mixed feelings” because he didn’t know where she stood with Joey.

“To know that your life is going to change the matter with the outcome is was really heavy,” he said. “I went into it really heavy, unsure. I don’t know what other relationships are like. I don’t want to expect anything. … So [I] went into it with a serious face, game face because I really wanted this girl and luckily it worked out.”

When it comes to wedding plans, Charity noted: “It will be sooner rather than later. We don’t have a set date or anything. … We’re just enjoying the season of life.”

In addition to giving the twosome a trip to Greece, ABC had Dotun tell his fiancée that she will be competing on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars.

“The future just could not be brighter for the two of you!” Jesse Palmer exclaimed.

Charity previously confirmed to Us Weekly that she didn’t just fall for one contestant during production. “It definitely is possible [to be in love with more than one person] considering circumstances and how much time we have to really just, like, truly focus on these connections,” she said in June. “It is definitely possible [and] something I actually did not think was gonna ever happen.”

If Charity and Dotun make it down the aisle, they will be the first Bachelorette couple to say “I do” in several seasons. Season 12 Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher and season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay are the last leads to marry their winners, tying the knot with Jordan Rodgers and Bryan Abasolo, respectively.