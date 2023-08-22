Charity Lawson has found her forever love — but now it’s time to dance.

It was revealed that Charity, 27, would be joining the season 32 cast of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, August 21, during the Bachelorette season 20 finale episode of After the Final Rose.

Charity is the second celebrity to be announced on the ABC competition series alongside Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix. The rest of the cast is set to be revealed on Good Morning America Wednesday, September 13, while season 32 will premiere later this fall.

Alfonso Ribeiro, a former mirrorball champ, will return as one of the show’s emcees. After previously hosting alongside Tyra Banks last season, he will be joined by former pro Julianne Hough for season 32.

“It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing With the Stars as cohost. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of,” Julianne gushed in a March 2023 statement. “The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years.

The judge’s table will also be seeing a shakeup this season. In April, longtime head judge Len Goodman announced his retirement. Shortly after, fellow judge Derek Hough confirmed to Us Weekly that the production would not replace Goodman, who died later that month at the age of 78.

“I think this is gonna be it. I think [they are] kind of realizing that three is the right amount,” Derek exclusively told Us, referring to himself, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. “And what’s good about three is that it also allows space for guest judges. We did have Michael Bublé last season, but, like, five judges — that’s a lot. I was like, ‘We’re good.’ I think there’s a lot more flexibility in that.”

Joining the pros in the DWTS ballroom will be Charity’s first big venture after getting engaged to Dotun Olubeko on Monday’s Bachelorette finale.

“You have made me feel alive. You’ve made me believe in love again. You’ve made me feel so valued and so seen,” Charity, 27, said before giving Dotun, 30, her final rose “And so, Dotun, when I stand here in this moment, I want a forever future with you. I see you as my husband. I see you as my future. I see it so clearly. I don’t have any doubts. I don’t question it.”

Earlier in the episode, Charity said goodbye to Aaron Bryant — who returned for a second shot after not getting a rose during hometowns — and Joey Graziadei.

“As crazy as it sounds, I’ve found love that’s deeper with someone else,” Charity told Joey just before he proposed. “And it won’t make sense in this moment, and — it’s hard to get these words out. Because the truth is, Joey, that I am in love with you. … I’m truly broken and I know this is hard for you.”