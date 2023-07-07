Dancing With the Stars season 32 is inching closer and closer — and the stars are getting equally enthusiastic about their return to the ballroom.

“I actually enjoy when they do the announcement, I like to experience it myself. I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, let’s find out,’” judge Derek Hough exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2023 of the cast list, noting he doesn’t like to find out who will be competing before the official reveal. “It’s always one of those things where you’re just like, ‘How do they keep doing it? How do we keep coming back?’ Each season seems to be greater and better than ever. The cast are always fantastic and even the people that you’re like, ‘Who’s that?’ They end up being your favorite person. It’s a great show.”

Nearly three months later, the six-time mirrorball champion helped announce that Ariana Madix will be one of the season 32 contestants.

“What a coinciDance bumping into our newest celebrity for @dancingwiththestars,” Hough captioned a July 2023 Instagram video of himself walking into Madix’s Something About Her sandwich shop. “Who’s ready to watch @arianamadix hit the iconic Ballroom floor this Fall?”

Madix — who co-owns the L.A. eatery with Vanderpump Rules costar Katie Maloney, which is set to open later this summer — will be the second Pump Rules star to tackle the ballroom contest. Lisa Vanderpump previously appeared on season 16 with pro partner Gleb Savchenko, finishing in 10th place.

Keep reading for all the details about DWTS season 32, including who will be hosting and how to watch the new episodes:

Who Is Hosting ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 32?

Alfonso Ribeiro, a former DWTS champ, will return as one of the show’s emcees. While he previously hosted alongside Tyra Banks last season, he will be joined by former pro Julianne Hough for season 32.

“It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as cohost. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of,” Julianne gushed in a March 2023 statement. “The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years.”

Which ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Judges Are Returning?

Following season 31, longtime head judge Len Goodman announced his retirement. Derek confirmed to Us in April 2023 that the production would not replace Goodman, who died later that month at the age of 78.

“I think this is gonna be it. I think [they are] kind of realizing that three is the right amount,” Derek exclusively told Us, referring to himself, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. “And what’s good about three is that it also allows space for guest judges. We did have Michael Bublé last season, but, like, five judges — that’s a lot. I was like, ‘We’re good.’ I think there’s a lot more flexibility in that.”

Has the Cast Been Announced for ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 32?

While Derek announced in July 2023 that Madix will be one of the celeb hopefuls competing for the mirrorball in season 32, the rest of the cast has yet to be confirmed.

The full lineup will be revealed on Good Morning America on Thursday, September 13, 2023.

Which ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pros Are Coming Back?

Val Chmerkovskiy exclusively revealed to Us in May 2023 that both he and wife Jenna Johnson — who sat out the prior season amid her pregnancy with son Rome — would both be back in the ballroom.

“I’m very excited. I had an amazing season 31, so hopefully I could ride the momentum into season 32,” he gushed. “Jen, you know, I got rid of my stiffest competition by impregnating her. I don’t know if I could do it two seasons in a row, but she is so inspired and she’s yearning to be back on Dancing With the Stars, so I’m excited to see what she creates next season.”

While the rest of the pro lineup is also unknown, reigning champ Mark Ballas — whose wife, BC Jean, is currently pregnant with their first baby — announced his retirement after the 2022 finale.

When Does ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 32 Premiere?

DWTS will return to TV Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET, but an exact date has yet to be announced.

How to Watch ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 32

For the first time, DWTS will simultaneously air live on both ABC and Disney+ after it moved from its longtime broadcast home, ABC, to the streaming platform last season. Each episode will be available to stream on Hulu on Tuesdays.