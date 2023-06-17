Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney have navigated the world of Vanderpump Rules and beyond side by side.

“One thing I like about my friendship with Ariana — and even specifically Ariana, because she was more like this and I’ve tried to be more like this myself in our friendship — is the ability to be objective when it comes to our friends or [if] we don’t always get along with each other’s friends,” Katie gushed via her Instagram Story in April 2023.

While the Utah native frequently butted heads with Ariana’s former partner Tom Sandoval — despite his bromance and professional partnership with Katie’s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz — the women never let the drama interfere with their friendship. (Katie and Schwartz split in March 2022 after 12 years together, while Ariana and Sandoval called it quits in March 2023 after the Florida native discovered he had been cheating on her for months with their costar Raquel Leviss.)

“[Ariana’s] done a really, really wonderful job with [not letting the drama impact our bond],” Katie gushed in her April 2023 social media post. “And I know that wasn’t always the case, but I really feel that in the most recent years, we’ve been able to maintain and have our friendship grow despite all that, and I really like that.”

After their respective breakups, the women put themselves — and their friendship — over everything else. (In addition to hooking up with Sandoval, Raquel also made out with Schwartz at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding in August 2022.)

“I’m just going to be doing me. Me doing me means they are not a part of my life,” Ariana told The Los Angeles Times in May 2023 about where she stands with Sandoval and Raquel — a sentiment that Katie echoed at the time.

“For me, I’ve got my friends. I’ve got [Ariana], I’ve got Lala [Kent]. Me and Scheana are getting along. There’s enough to work with and we have the sandwich shop,” Katie told the newspaper. “[Sandoval and Raquel] are all kind of the last thing on my mind. There’s so much great things happening and so much other stuff to worry about, it’s not for me to worry about how you fit into my life ’cause you’re not in my life.”

Katie and Ariana had first announced their plans to open their debut eatery, a French-inspired sandwich shop called Something About Her, during Vanderpump Rules season 9.

“Schwartz and I talked about doing a sandwich shop and the whole thing, eventually,” Katie told Lala during the January 2022 episode. “[His TomTom bar with Sandoval is] going to keep him a little tied up for a while. So the other day, Ariana was like, ‘I’ll f—king do it with you.’”

Ariana later chimed in during the episode that she wasn’t interested in Sandoval becoming her business partner because “Jay-Z wasn’t a partner on Lemonade,” referring to the rapper’s wife Beyoncé’s chart-topping LP.

Scroll below to revisit Ariana and Katie’s friendship journey through the years: