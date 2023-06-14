Almost there! Stassi Schroeder gave fans an inside look at Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix’s new sandwich shop, Something About Her, opening in L.A. this summer.

The Vanderpump Rules alum took to her Instagram Story on Monday, June 12, to give a glimpse inside Maloney and Madix’s Parisian-style eatery, which features light blue walls and multiple paintings.

“Oh, wow,” Schroeder, 34, marveled over the sky blue walls in the video, while Maloney, 36, joked, “This feels illegal.”

Lala Kent and Kristina Kelly also joined in on the fun, with the “Give Em Lala” founder, 32, showing off the exterior of the shop, including its yellow and white striped awning and store sign. “Boss bitch!” Kent exclaimed to Maloney.

Earlier this month, Maloney shared an update on when Something About Her will be opening to the public.

“We were hoping by, like, end of May, but you know, in the nature of these things and starting a restaurant, there’s always gonna be things [that delay the process],” the 2009: True Story actress said in an appearance on the “So Bad It’s Good With Ryan Bailey” podcast, adding that the restaurant is “gonna be open this summer. … We are really excited.”

Maloney announced her plan to open a sandwich shop on a 2021 episode of Vanderpump Rules. Though she initially wanted to start the business with her then-husband, Tom Schwartz, he was too caught up in his restaurants with Tom Sandoval at the time. (Schwartz, 40, and Maloney called it quits in 2022 after more than 12 years together.)

“Tom and I talked about doing a sandwich shop and the whole thing, eventually,” the former assistant wardrobe stylist told Lala Kent during Pump Rules season 9. “This bar’s going to keep him a little tied up for a while,” she explained. “So the other day, Ariana was like, ‘I’ll f—king do it with you.’”

Madix, for her part, is getting ready to open the shop in the dramatic aftermath of Scandoval. In March, Us Weekly confirmed that the Florida native, 37, and Sandoval, 40, had called it quits after nine years together following Madix discovering the TomTom co-owner’s affair with castmate Raquel Leviss.

When breaking her silence in the wake of the scandal, Madix thanked her friends, family and all of her supporters for sticking by her.

“Hi. where to begin? I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family, and people I’ve never even met in the last two weeks,” the former bartender captioned her Instagram post. “When I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement, however, I know that I am not in this alone.”

Madix continued: “So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling this betrayal on so many levels. I am so f—king lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. What doesn’t kill me better run. Love, Ariana.”

Maloney has been one of Madix’s most consistent supporters in the wake of the affair, jetting off with her for a girls trip to the U.K. in April to having her back at all three parts of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion in May and June.

After news of Sandoval and Leviss’ affair broke, Maloney took to social media to thank fans on Madix’s behalf. “Tomorrow is International Women’s Day. But so many of you have been asking how to support Ariana and how to support the sandwich shop,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “Honestly, it’s been overwhelming. Ariana is overwhelmed by [the support], she thanks you all so much.”

Following all the drama with her ex, Madix moved on with Daniel Wai after meeting him at a wedding several weeks after her split from Sandoval. The twosome were most recently seen partying together at Governors Ball in New York on Monday, June 12.