Those summer nights! Ariana Madix and her boyfriend, Daniel Wai, had a blast at Governors Ball days after the explosive Vanderpump Rules reunion finished airing.

The Bravo personality and the fitness coach, both 37, attended the New York City music festival together on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, catching performances from artists including Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Rina Sawayama and Odesza.

Wai revealed on Sunday that he and Madix’s friends planned the festival outing as an early birthday surprise for the Pump Rules star, who turns 38 on June 24. “She thought she was coming here for a dinner, but got surprised by [friend Brad Kearns] on the plane,” the exercise pro wrote via Instagram, sharing a photo of himself hugging Madix as Lamar, 35, performed.

The Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor, for her part, reposted the image and shared several snaps and videos from the event via her Instagram Story. In one photo from Saturday, the Florida native grinned in delight as Wai held her close during the show.

The former SUR bartender and Wai initially sparked romance rumors in April after attending Coachella together with a group of friends. “Ariana is single and is having the time of her life,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time. “She’s enjoying her freedom and being single for the first time in years.”

One month prior, Us confirmed that Madix and longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval split after the TomTom co-owner, 40, was caught having an affair with their Pump Rules costar Raquel Leviss. Madix and the Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder had been dating for nine years.

Since Coachella, Madix and Wai have been spotted together several times, enjoying nights out in New York City and packing on the PDA during dinner dates. During a May interview on the Today show, the Something About Her cofounder revealed that she met her new beau shortly after news of Sandoval’s affair made headlines.

“I met him at a wedding about 10 days after all of this. And in no way, shape or form did I go into that thinking anything,” she explained at the time. “I have just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself. And it’s just really lovely to interact with someone who is just so nice and kind and lovely and caring.”

After the season 10 finale of Pump Rules aired, Madix gushed about the man in her life during an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I’ll just say that I am very happy and very satisfied,” she said.

Madix’s friends, meanwhile, seem to approve of the new pairing, with Kristen Doute writing, “Good job” in the comments section of Wai’s post. The Pump Rules alum, 40, dated Sandoval off and on from 2008 to 2014.

Bachelor Nation‘s Jasmine Goode, who was with the duo at Governors Ball, added, “I love y’all so much.”

In April, Lala Kent praised Madix for her willingness to put herself out there again after Scandoval. “She’s like, ‘Heartbreak, what? Like, I’m solid. I’m banging a fine-looking man,’” the beauty mogul, 32, said at the time during an episode her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “She’s looking at [everything] like, ‘Look at my life. I’m happy.’ She said [to me], ‘Wow, I don’t have anxiety anymore. This is strange.’”